WWE 2K23: Details on Top Modes, New Gameplay Options and Superstars

2 of 3

Like other 2K sports franchises, WWE fans have the opportunity to collect Superstar cards and upgrade them along the way to help build a dream faction of competitors.

Take a base Roman Reigns card and level it up to gold or greater, all while bettering your collection of stars in online multiplayer—a new feature for the mode this year.

There are alternative attires to be had and unique live events, too, incentivizing players to crack open their first pack of cards and go on the journey toward sapphire, platinum and diamond editions.

A new Pink Diamond level will be introduced post-launch that will give players an even more powerful card to build their franchise around.

The utilization of the card-collecting modes has become one of the most popular additions in any 2K franchise, and that likely will not change here. There is something about collecting rewards and building on them that has always been a fun and rewarding aspect of any game, and to capitalize on that by allowing fans to work toward building their own faction was a wise move.

The multiplayer functionality should be the key improvement over last year's initial offering, but that is something players will find out Tuesday.

The MyRise mode allows users to participate in one of two storylines.

The men's storyline debuts you as the proverbial next big thing, while the women's introduces you as a second-generation competitor faced with the task of following in your famous aunt's footsteps, according to WWE games fansite The SmackDown Hotel.

The opportunity to build a career from the start to the conclusion of a storyline made for a fun play. It will be interesting to see how much has changed, both from the customization in the create-a-wrestler studio and how, if at all, the storylines have expanded with a year to build them out.