WWE 2K23: Details on Top Modes, New Gameplay Options and Superstars

The MyGM mode in 2K22 was a fantasy booker's dream that not only allowed players to book the matches but forced them to oversee the entire operation of a WWE brand. Players built a roster on a budget, booked matches, built rivalries and did so all while managing production values, Superstar egos and pressure applied by opposing general managers.

There were some limitations in last year's mode, including the ability to book only for different gimmick matches for your shows. That changes in 2K23, revealed on Austin "Xavier Woods" Creed's Up Up Down Down, with the addition of the following match types:

Triple Threat

Fatal 4-Way

Steel Cage

Falls Count Anywhere

Submission

Iron Man

Last Man Standing

Tornado Tag

While last year's offering allowed fans to choose which general manager they were from the likes of Adam Pearce, Sonya Deville, Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon, the new game expands on that roster, too, with the inclusion of Woods and Tyler Bate as GMs, joined by Hall of Famers Eric Bischoff and Mick Foley.

There are new seasonal challenges and Slammy Awards offered, all with the intention of taking a mode that fans liked but that definitely needed a bit more to really transform it into a destination game mode.

The addition of the match types is a significant step in that there are only so many times you can play one of four or five matches before things grow stale, especially by the time you hit a pay-per-view offering and have to reuse some of the same matches across the card.

We will find out Tuesday if the changes produced the desired effect, but the fact that developers made those tweaks is a reflection of their desire to better the game and, also, their belief in the mode to become one of the cornerstones of the WWE franchise.