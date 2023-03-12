John Cena, Charlotte Flair and Superstars Guaranteed to Lose at WWE WrestleMania 39

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The most exciting aspect of WWE WrestleMania 39 is that multiple marquee matches can go either way, specifically Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

That aura of unpredictability will be what entices many fans to purchase both nights of the premium live event to see what will happen. With Triple H at the creative helm, this year's Show of Shows is bound to feature several surprises.

The matches with expected outcomes are also intriguing in their own way. Being able to tell where a story is going or how it will play out isn't always a bad thing, especially when it's a pivotal part of said story.

That will be the case with a handful of matches across the card at this year's installment. There is a minuscule chance WWE swerves the audience and goes in the opposite direction, but all signs point to the proper people being booked to go over in each instance.

Based on everything we've seen so far in the buildup to the event, the following Superstars are virtually guaranteed to walk out of WrestleMania with an L.