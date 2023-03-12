John Cena, Charlotte Flair and Superstars Guaranteed to Lose at WWE WrestleMania 39

John Cena, Charlotte Flair and Superstars Guaranteed to Lose at WWE WrestleMania 39March 12, 2023
The most exciting aspect of WWE WrestleMania 39 is that multiple marquee matches can go either way, specifically Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
That aura of unpredictability will be what entices many fans to purchase both nights of the premium live event to see what will happen. With Triple H at the creative helm, this year's Show of Shows is bound to feature several surprises.
The matches with expected outcomes are also intriguing in their own way. Being able to tell where a story is going or how it will play out isn't always a bad thing, especially when it's a pivotal part of said story.
That will be the case with a handful of matches across the card at this year's installment. There is a minuscule chance WWE swerves the audience and goes in the opposite direction, but all signs point to the proper people being booked to go over in each instance.
Based on everything we've seen so far in the buildup to the event, the following Superstars are virtually guaranteed to walk out of WrestleMania with an L.
John Cena
After obliterating Austin Theory on the microphone during their first face-to-face confrontation on Monday's Raw, it would be quite counterproductive for John Cena to beat him when they go one-on-one at WrestleMania.
The purpose of the program should be to elevate Theory. Cena gains nothing from a victory over a star of his stature at this point, especially someone he said lacked heart and the audience didn't care about.
Prior to that promo, it would have been somewhat acceptable for Theory to lose if he was made to look credible in defeat. However, the only way WWE makes sense of Cena's verbal destruction of Theory is by having him do the honors for the United States champion.
A decisive win against Cena is exactly what Theory needs to establish himself as a formidable threat on the Raw roster, assuming WWE follows up on it properly. He hasn't had a true 'Mania moment yet and Cena is the ultimate opponent for him to defeat in order to get one.
Cena shockingly hasn't won a WrestleMania match in six years, so although he's arguably overdue, his win-loss record at the event will never come into question because of his legendary status. Theory doesn't have that same luxury, and must prove he can have his hand raised when it matters most.
The Usos
The biggest match at WrestleMania 39 to not be made official yet is The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, and WWE taking their time telling the story makes perfect sense.
Owens and Zayn have been the worst of enemies for years. While Zayn has attempted to rekindle their friendship in recent weeks in an attempt to stand as a united front against The Bloodline, it's completely logical why Owens would be hesitant to trust him.
Less than three weeks remain until WrestleMania, so the reunion is going to have to happen soon. When it does, it will make for an incredible moment on either Raw or SmackDown and the wait will have been worth it.
It would be storytelling malpractice to finally get Owens and Zayn back on the same side as babyfaces and then have them fall short of becoming champs at WrestleMania. The ending writes itself with the two picking up the win and embracing afterwards as allies again.
The Usos have held the gold for long enough and have knocked off practically everyone in the division, so WrestleMania would be an appropriate place for them to lose the belts and for Owens and Zayn to get their grand payoff.
Omos with MVP
Fans are still scratching their heads from Omos vs. Brock Lesnar being announced for WrestleMania 39 two weeks ago on Raw.
It may be an attraction to a certain contingent of the audience, but it's not the overwhelming majority. There simply isn't anything redeeming about the match on paper other than how it should be over quickly.
Of course, Lesnar squashing Omos is the most predictable outcome on the entire card. WWE clearly gave up on pushing Omos ages ago, so this isn't designed to benefit him in any way.
Rather, the match solely exists to get Lesnar on the show and to give him an opponent who could measure up to him size-wise. Omos winning would be one of the biggest upsets in WrestleMania history seeing as how Omos has been booked in recent months, but fans can rest assured that will not happen.
Interestingly, Lesnar has lost his last three 'Mania matches and hasn't won at the event since 2018. It must be a straightforward showcase for The Beast and not last longer than it needs to.
Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania resume is strange in that she's had plenty of memorable matches (most of them terrific), but she's won in several situations where she shouldn't have.
At WrestleMania 32, WrestleMania 34, WrestleMania 36 and WrestleMania 38, she emerged victorious when she wasn't exactly favored by fans. That isn't to say she should lose every time she finds herself in the spotlight at The Show of Shows, but it isn't too compelling when she overpowers her opponents and wins in an anticlimactic fashion.
This upcoming SmackDown Women's Championship clash between Flair and longtime rival Rhea Ripley has a different dynamic now that the roles have been reversed. It's essentially imperative that Ripley avenges her many losses to Flair by beating her for the title at WrestleMania.
She's already seen her career get sent into a tailspin after losing to Flair in 2020 and 2021. The Nightmare is riding a wave of momentum heading into the event and shouldn't be upstaged by someone already at the top of the totem pole in Flair.
By defeating Flair, Ripley would be righting a wrong that should have never transpired in the first place. If this does wind up headlining Night 1 of WrestleMania, a Ripley title win would surely end the evening on an electric note.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and subscribe to his YouTube channel for more wrestling-related content.