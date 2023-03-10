WWE Rumors on John Cena's Schedule, Kofi Kingston Injury Timeline, Alexa Bliss Hiatus

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Cena Reportedly Available for TV Leading Up to WrestleMania

After making his WrestleMania 39 match against United States champion Austin Theory official on Monday night's episode of Raw, John Cena is reportedly free and clear to make more televised appearances during the lead up to the Show of Shows.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Cena finished filming the movie Ricky Stanicky on March 4, meaning he currently has no major commitments outside WWE.

That means Cena could be a regular on WWE programming over the next three weeks ahead of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1 and 2.

Over the past few years, Cena has spent minimal time in WWE, as he has a burgeoning Hollywood acting career that has reached new heights during that time.

Still, Cena has found a way to have at least one match every year with his most recent one being on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022 when he teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Theory confronted Cena last summer when he appeared on Raw to celebrate his 20-year anniversary in WWE, and ever since then, subtle hints have been dropped for a match between them.

Cena initially declined Theory's WrestleMania challenge on Raw, but he accepted after some pressing, and will now compete in his first match on the Grandest Stage of Them All since WrestleMania 36.

Kofi Reportedly Out 5 Weeks with Ankle Injury

New Day member Kofi Kingston is reportedly expecting to be out for five weeks due to injury, meaning he likely won't be able to compete at WrestleMania 39.

According to Meltzer (h/t Upton), Kingston injured his ankle last week on SmackDown when he did a dive to the outside of the ring. The injury has been described as a "fluke deal."

Drew McIntyre announced his intention to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania on SmackDown last week, only to be interrupted by Sheamus. LA Knight, Karrion Kross and New Day also got involved, leading to an all-out brawl.

It was later announced that McIntyre, Sheamus, Knight, Kross and Kingston would face each other in a Fatal 5-Way match this week on SmackDown to determine Gunther's WrestleMania opponent.

With Kingston unable to compete, he will be replaced by New Day teammate Xavier Woods in the Fatal 5-Way.

Meltzer noted that it is believed Kingston will avoid surgery, which is positive news since surgery would have resulted in a "lengthy" absence.

Assuming Kingston wasn't going to win the Fatal 5-Way, there was no clear spot for New Day on the WrestleMania 39 card even before the injury.

They have been feuding with Knight in recent weeks, and if there are plans in place for them to do something with Knight at WrestleMania, it could still potentially happen even with Kingston hurt, as it may be a segment rather than a match.

Bliss Denies Taking Hiatus from WWE

Alexa Bliss refuted a report Friday that she is currently taking a hiatus away from WWE.

Meltzer (h/t Upton) reported this week that Bliss is on hiatus and will be gone for "a while," however, Alexa shot down the rumor.

Bliss took to Twitter to address the report and wrote, "Tired of seeing these tweets. I am not on a hiatus. They know where to find me."

Alexa later added: "Also need to remember - you only see what parts of life I want you to see."

Bliss has not competed in a televised match since the Royal Rumble on Jan. 28 when she lost to Bianca Belair in a Raw Women's Championship match. In the weeks prior to that, her character had undergone a significant transformation.

Last year, Bliss took a few months off after Elimination Chamber and was not part of the WrestleMania 38 card. Upon returning, her character had some slight elements of the dark character she portrayed alongside Bray Wyatt, but she had developed into more of a babyface.

That continued for most of 2022, but once Wyatt returned to WWE and his logo started to flash when Bliss was on screen, her demeanor began to change.

Then, in the weeks prior to Royal Rumble, she was distracted multiple times by people wearing Uncle Howdy masks, suggesting she may be trending toward another alliance with Wyatt.

With Wyatt set to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 in all likelihood, keeping Bliss off television could be a case of wanting to have her show up as a surprise to help Wyatt at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.