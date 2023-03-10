Jake Paul Says He'd 'Beat the F--k out of' WWE's Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Social media star and boxing sensation Jake Paul had some strong words for WWE Superstar Seth Rollins this week ahead of Rollins' WrestleMania 39 match against Jake's brother, Logan Paul.

Appearing on Logan's Impaulsive podcast (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of ThirstyForNews.com), Jake had the following to say about Rollins: "He sounds like a f--king *b---h. Not that big. I'll beat the f--k out of him."

Rollins and Logan Paul have been embroiled in a heated rivalry since January when Paul eliminated Rollins from the men's Royal Rumble match.

That led to Rollins having some less-than-flattering things to say about Paul in interviews, as he questioned the need to have a celebrity like him in the fold in WWE.

Paul didn't take kindly to Rollins' comments, prompting him to cost The Visionary the United States Championship in an Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber premium live event last month.

On Monday's episode of Raw, Rollins and Paul had an in-ring confrontation that included a WrestleMania challenge and ended with Paul laying Rollins out with a stiff punch. Their WrestleMania match was later made official.

Jake has made a name for himself in the world of boxing, beginning his pro career 5-0 with wins over former UFC stars such as Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

He suffered his first defeat last month, though, when he fell to the half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury, by split decision.

Given the loss and Jake's comments, Rollins figures to have some additional ammo for the remainder of the build toward his WrestleMania clash with Logan.

Jake has had some limited involvement in WWE, appearing at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last year during Logan's loss to undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns. Jake tried to neutralize The Bloodline, but was taken out by Solo Sikoa.

Last month, Jake suggested he was open to joining WWE at some point, telling Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour (h/t Jack Atkins of Cultaholic):

"We'll see. I'm down. I just don't want to get injured. My brother tore his MCL; it's crazy out there. So, I just don't want it to derail my boxing and all that, but I'm down. I love WWE. I love working with my brother. So that would definitely be something that could be on the horizon, for sure."

It is fair to wonder if Jake talking about Rollins on Impaulsive could be the precursor for him showing up at WrestleMania and getting involved in Logan's match.

If that is the case, it may open the door for Jake to wrestle some matches in WWE in the future either on his own or alongside his brother.

