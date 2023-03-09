X

    NFL Trade Rumors: Rams' Matthew Stafford, Titans' Ryan Tannehill Could Be Available

    Erin WalshMarch 9, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 01: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) watches from the sideline during an NFL regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers on January 01, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The market for veteran quarterbacks has been hot this winter, and it appears two more signal-callers could be available this offseason.

    The Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans are viewed as being in "purge mode" by rival teams, which means Matthew Stafford and Ryan Tannehill could be available, per Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post.

