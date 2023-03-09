NFL Trade Rumors: Rams' Matthew Stafford, Titans' Ryan Tannehill Could Be Available

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The market for veteran quarterbacks has been hot this winter, and it appears two more signal-callers could be available this offseason.

The Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans are viewed as being in "purge mode" by rival teams, which means Matthew Stafford and Ryan Tannehill could be available, per Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.