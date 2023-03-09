Bryce Young 'Remains Poised' to Go No. 1 in 2023 NFL Draft, Execs and Evaluators Say

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

In recent weeks, there have been questions about who the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft will be.

However, Alabama's Bryce Young "remains poised" to hear his name called first this spring "in the eyes of many top executives and talent evaluators," per Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post.

"Young will go first," said one NFL personnel executive. "He checked the boxes he had to check. Measured 5'10". Hands are big enough. The Bears are trading out of that [No. 1 overall] pick, and someone is taking Young there."

