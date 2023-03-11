WWE WrestleMania 39: Predicting Sami Zayn, Owens vs. Usos, More Unannounced Matches

WWE WrestleMania 39: Predicting Sami Zayn, Owens vs. Usos, More Unannounced MatchesMarch 11, 2023
WWE's WrestleMania 39 card is filling out, and grudge matches, championship encounters and personal rivalries are enhancing the lineup for the annual Showcase of the Immortals.
Not every bout that will help define the show has been officially announced yet, despite creative tendencies all but ensuring they will happen.
As we inch closer to the most significant night of the year in professional wrestling, take a look at these five matches that are shoo-ins for the final card and will only help to make this Showcase of the Immortals one of the best of the last decade.
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos
Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns is the WrestleMania main event from a star-power perspective, but Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos, a match that will inevitably be added to the card once the story unravels a bit further, is the real main event of this year's extravaganza.
Zayn thought he had fit in with The Bloodline, that the Underdog from the Underground had found a home after spending his career on the outside looking in. Then, he was devastated, first by the realization that he was but a pawn for Roman Reigns to manipulate, then when he was betrayed by Jey Uso on the March 6 episode of Raw.
Now, he is a man on an island, alone with no one to turn to, least of all former friend Owens.
At least for now.
The Prizefighter will ultimately join Zayn, reuniting with his lifelong friend to battle The Usos in an attempt to further tear down The Bloodline. That match will be one of, if not the, hottest on the entire show.
Fans are already wholly invested in Zayn and his story, and that will only intensify as those involved write the upcoming chapters. The match is going to happen, it will be one of the best on the card and will result in the loudest moments of the entire show, especially if and when new tag team champions are crowned.
Prediction: Zayn and Owens dethrone the Usos, ending their historic, 600-plus day title reign
Edge vs. Finn Balor
The feud between Edge and Finn Balor dates back to last summer when the latter took over the Judgment Day faction and booted the Hall of Famer out. A vicious attack at Extreme Rules in October left The Rated R Superstar and his wife, Beth Phoenix, sidelined until a triumphant return at the Royal Rumble.
The Grit Couple scored a win over Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber but the feud rages on, and recent booking suggests Edge and Balor will settle their differences on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
It just has not been officially announced yet.
Given the consistent intensification of the feud, it seems the only way to blow off the program appropriately would be in some gimmick match.
Whether that is the Hell in a Cell match previously reported for January's Rumble event or something else, trotting out Edge vs. Balor in a basic, one-on-one match does a disservice to the program and sets them up to fade into the background given the hotter stories and stars on the WrestleMania card.
Prediction: Edge wins to finally put an end to this story and avenge his defeat in October at Extreme Rules
Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
For the longest time, it appeared as though the father-son showdown between Rey and Dominik Mysterio was one we would not see. Whether it was hesitancy on the part of Rey or creative had different plans, they were kept apart outside of holiday vignettes filmed for social media.
One, in particular, that led to Dominik's arrest and the new "Prison Dom" character we have seen play out on Monday nights.
The re-emergence of the family feud on television, with Dominik disrespecting his father at every turn, daring him to put his hands on him, has generated buzz that we will finally see the two clash.
Similar to Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart from WrestleMania X in that one family member is hesitant to fight the other until pushed too far and forced to do so, this will have all of the emotion and heat it needs to succeed.
It has yet to be announced on WWE television, and Rey has yet to even strike back at his son, but when that moment comes and the match is finalized, do not be surprised to see it move up the rankings of the most anticipated bouts on the card.
Prediction: Rey silences his spoiled-brat son on the same weekend he enters the WWE Hall of Fame, as announced Friday night on SmackDown
Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley
There is no backstory to speak of in the Bray Wyatt-Bobby Lashley feud. The former insisted on facing the winner of the latter vs. Brock Lesnar and, well, here we are.
The All Mighty has been unamused by the mind games played by Wyatt and took out his frustration on Uncle Howdy.
Arguably the most uninteresting match on the card despite the star power involved, this will be announced, probably in a convoluted form or fashion as has been the case of late as WWE repeats the same mistakes that proved Wyatt's downfall last time.
As for the outcome, neither man can really afford a loss, but that has not prevented it from happening before.
Go with Wyatt to win, if for no other reason than he is still relatively young in his comeback and a loss here would serve as an announcement that WWE Creative has lost faith in him.
Prediction: Wyatt wins
