WWE WrestleMania 39: Predicting Sami Zayn, Owens vs. Usos, More Unannounced Matches

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns is the WrestleMania main event from a star-power perspective, but Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos, a match that will inevitably be added to the card once the story unravels a bit further, is the real main event of this year's extravaganza.

Zayn thought he had fit in with The Bloodline, that the Underdog from the Underground had found a home after spending his career on the outside looking in. Then, he was devastated, first by the realization that he was but a pawn for Roman Reigns to manipulate, then when he was betrayed by Jey Uso on the March 6 episode of Raw.

Now, he is a man on an island, alone with no one to turn to, least of all former friend Owens.

At least for now.

The Prizefighter will ultimately join Zayn, reuniting with his lifelong friend to battle The Usos in an attempt to further tear down The Bloodline. That match will be one of, if not the, hottest on the entire show.

Fans are already wholly invested in Zayn and his story, and that will only intensify as those involved write the upcoming chapters. The match is going to happen, it will be one of the best on the card and will result in the loudest moments of the entire show, especially if and when new tag team champions are crowned.

Prediction: Zayn and Owens dethrone the Usos, ending their historic, 600-plus day title reign