Ranking WWE's Best Options to Headline WrestleMania 39 Night 1

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

As more and more matches are added to the WrestleMania 39 card, it's becoming increasingly clear what blockbuster bouts WWE will be prioritizing on its premier pay-per-view.

The most anticipated encounter of either night will be Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Although it has yet to be made official, that is virtually guaranteed to headline Night 2, as WWE has traditionally saved its grandest attraction for that evening.

That leaves the door wide open for the main event of Night 1 on April 1, and there are several marquee matchups that could realistically occupy that position.

In years past, the main event of Night 1 has far outshined that of Night 2. The Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles in 2020 was a blast, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair stole the show in 2021, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's return to the ring last year was historic.

Reigns vs. Rhodes will be tough to top, but any of the following five matches could easily end Night 1 in equally exhilarating fashion.