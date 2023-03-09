AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 8

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

On the heels of a blockbuster Revolution pay-per-view, AEW hit the TBS airwaves with an edition of Dynamite that looked to wrap up loose threads and turn its creative attention toward Double or Nothing in May.

The TNT and All-Atlantic Championships were on the line, we heard from Ricky Starks and Hangman Page following their defining victories Sunday night and Ruby Soho competed for the first time since her shocking heel turn.

Find out what happened, if any titles switched hands and what directions top AEW stars might be headed in time for the Memorial Day weekend extravaganza with this recap of the March 8 episode.