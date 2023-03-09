AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 8March 9, 2023
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 8
0 of 1
Credit: All Elite Wrestling
On the heels of a blockbuster Revolution pay-per-view, AEW hit the TBS airwaves with an edition of Dynamite that looked to wrap up loose threads and turn its creative attention toward Double or Nothing in May.
The TNT and All-Atlantic Championships were on the line, we heard from Ricky Starks and Hangman Page following their defining victories Sunday night and Ruby Soho competed for the first time since her shocking heel turn.
Find out what happened, if any titles switched hands and what directions top AEW stars might be headed in time for the Memorial Day weekend extravaganza with this recap of the March 8 episode.
Match Card
1 of 1
- TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal
- AR Fox and Top Flight vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia
- Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho
- John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli
- Hangman Page and Ricky Starks promos
X