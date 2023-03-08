X

    Top Winners and Losers After Wednesday's Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2 Results

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 8, 2023

    MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 08: Thomas Mueller of FC Bayern Munich celebrates with the PlayStation Player of the Match award after the team's victory in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between FC Bayern München and Paris Saint-Germain at Allianz Arena on March 08, 2023 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
    Alexander Scheuber - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

    Bayern Munich cruised. AC Milan held on for dear life. Both teams are heading for the Champions League quarterfinals.

    Bayern claimed a 2-0 victory over PSG on Wednesday, winning 3-0 on aggregate, while Milan's scoreless draw with Tottenham was enough to see them through 1-0 on aggregate.

    Below, we'll break down the biggest winners and losers from the day's UCL action.

    Loser: PSG's European Aspirations

    Once again, PSG said au revoir to their European hopes in the Round of 16. Last year, European giants Real Madrid sent them packing. This year, it was Bayern Munich, behemoths in their own right.

    Winning Ligue 1 should be a formality for a club of PSG's stature and resources, so Europe is always the main prize. And yet again, facing down a major European power, the Parisiens simply folded.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting haunts his old club!<br><br>Marco Verratti runs into pressure and Bayern Munich punishes PSG. 💥 <a href="https://t.co/vmMtH7QfYh">pic.twitter.com/vmMtH7QfYh</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    "Opening PSG up like a fresh fish."<br><br>João Cancelo finds Serge Gnabry and Bayern Munich put PSG to the sword. ⚔️ <a href="https://t.co/LsTC7ujow0">pic.twitter.com/LsTC7ujow0</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    PSG's Champions League project fails again 🙃 <a href="https://t.co/RKnGSEx1i5">pic.twitter.com/RKnGSEx1i5</a>

    Stefan Bienkowski @SBienkowski

    A really, really impressive second half from Bayern Munich. It seemed as though PSG were going to go on and dominate this tie after an impressive first half, but they ended up capitulating. Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi offered nothing.

    Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip

    FT: Bayern 2-0 PSG. Choupo-Moting &amp; Gnabry goals end PSG's season in Munich. Little to really play for &amp; a meek 3-0 exit over 2 legs. Not good enough. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a>

    PSG couldn't solve Bayern's defense. They couldn't hold off their counterattacks or fully deal with the press. They simply were outclassed across two ties. It was an abject failure for Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and the rest of PSG's stacked roster.

    Winner: Bayern's Defense

    PSG's disappointment will get more headlines, but Bayern were brilliant. More than one PSG goal was snuffed away because of heroic defending or goalkeeping in this one.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    🗣 "You'd put your beating heart on Vitinha scoring that one but you'd be dead"<a href="https://twitter.com/RayHudson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RayHudson</a> can't believe PSG aren't in front. <a href="https://t.co/JOlKmTUKrM">pic.twitter.com/JOlKmTUKrM</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Yann Sommer with a massive save as he denies Sergio Ramos. 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/o1HMF0ZnWk">pic.twitter.com/o1HMF0ZnWk</a>

    Conceding precisely zero goals against two of the most talented attacking players to ever live is astonishing. Take a bow, Bayern—that was a pair of brilliant performances.

    Loser: The Antonio Conte Era

    Did you know that Tottenham haven't won a trophy since 2008?

    Spurs fans knew. The hope was that the Antonio Conte era would change that, but so far that hasn't happened. And Wednesday's draw ensured it wouldn't for yet another season, unless Spurs somehow magically eliminate an 18-point deficit against hated rivals Arsenal in the Premier League with just 12 matches remaining.

    Yeah, that isn't happening.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Antonio Conte is not too happy and he receives a yellow card, welcome back. 😅 <a href="https://t.co/Sk1h3TxfME">pic.twitter.com/Sk1h3TxfME</a>

    James Olley @JamesOlley

    FT 0-1 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ACMilan?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ACMilan</a> on agg. Tottenham are out of the Champions League. Antonio Conte said he would "transmit my energy to the team" after returning to the dugout following gallbladder surgery. Either he failed to do so in disastrous fashion or he has nothing left to give.

    James Horncastle @JamesHorncastle

    Must say I'm surprised Conte hasn't been able to bend this team to his will and impose his mentality on it. Group of players hasn't moved on since Pochettino, hasn't gotten over him. Most insipid Conte team since he briefly got a crack at Atalanta, his first top flight gig

    Phil McNulty @philmcnulty

    Spurs 0 AC Milan 0. Loud jeers from the Spurs fans. Awful performance from Antonio Conte's side.

    Duncan Castles @DuncanCastles

    Another blank for Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur. <br>Yet another season without silverware for his club. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TOTMIL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TOTMIL</a>

    Suffice to say, the positive early returns of the Conte era haven't sustained. He's never really committed to Spurs beyond the season. There is more doom and gloom surrounding the club than one might expect from a group sitting at fourth on the table.

    Wednesday's uninspired performance won't change that one bit. The Conte Era feels like it is on life support.

    Winner: AC Milan's Hope for Glory This Season

    AC Milan won't win Serie A—Napoli already have that title locked up. They bowed out of the Coppa Italia early on, too. So for Milan to salvage this season, at the very least a deep run in the UCL was required.

    Wednesday's performance gave them hope in that regard. It was a long time coming.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    WHAT A SEQUENCE!<br><br>Tottenham almost score and Milan hit the post! 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/C5tamEnibc">pic.twitter.com/C5tamEnibc</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Milan into the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> quarter-finals for the first time since 2012. 🔴 ⚫️ <a href="https://t.co/NNqZML888E">pic.twitter.com/NNqZML888E</a>

    Matteo Bonetti @Bonetti

    YES!<br><br>Milan are through to the UCL quarterfinals for the first time in 11 years!!!!!!!

    Carlo Garganese @carlogarganese

    Congratulations Milan. Back in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> quarters for the first time in 11 years 👏 <br><br>Totally deserved. Should have won by 3 tonight <br><br>Spurs has ONE big chance in 180 mins - a Kane header in the 92nd minute tonight<br><br>Theo, Tomori, Tonali, Brahim Diaz and Maignan all fantastic 🔴⚫️

    James Benge @jamesbenge

    Milan are utterly insistent on giving this tie some competitive stakes until the last second

    It wasn't always a pretty performance. More a "hold on for dear life" type of deal at points. But they held on nonetheless. Milan fans will take it.