Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe Star In Top 10 NWSL Player Ratings for FIFA 23 Addition

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Alex Morgan has been a star on the field throughout her career, and now she will be an elite player in the virtual world after the latest addition to FIFA 23.

The United States women's national team and San Diego Wave forward is the highest-rated player from the National Women's Soccer League in the latest release:

Alex Morgan, 90 - San Diego Wave FC

Debinha, 88 - Kansas City Current

Rose Lavelle, 87 - OL Reign

Sophia Smith, 87 - Portland Thorns FC

Mallory Swanson, 87 - Chicago Red Stars

Christen Press, 86 - Angel City FC

Megan Rapinoe, 86 - OL Reign

Becky Sauerbrunn, 86 - Portland Thorns FC

Kailen Sheridan, 85 - San Diego Wave FC

Alyssa Naeher, 85 - Chicago Red Stars

EA Sports recently announced the addition of NWSL teams and players to be available for the first time on March 15:

Gamers can use these teams on Kick Off, Tournament Mode, Head-to-Head Seasons and Online Friendlies.

Morgan is one of the biggest names available after leading the league with 15 goals last season, adding to a national team career that includes 121 goals and two World Cup titles. Her 90 overall rating puts her tied for fifth among all players in the women's game worldwide. Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, the 2021 Ballon d'Or Féminin winner, is the highest-rated player at 92.

Other top USWNT players join Morgan among the top names available, including Sophia Smith, Rose Lavelle and Mallory Swanson. Veteran Megan Rapinoe also remains among the game's elite even at 37 years old, earning an 86 overall rating with the OL Reign.

Brazil midfielder Debinha is the second-highest rated player from the NWSL with an 88 rating as she prepares for her first season with the Kansas City Current.