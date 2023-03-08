Bad Bunny to Host WWE Backlash 2023; 1st Major WWE Event in Puerto Rico Since 2005

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

WWE announced Wednesday that Grammy Award-winning musician Bad Bunny will host the Backlash premium live event in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 6.

The show, which will take place at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, will mark the first WWE premium live event in Puerto Rico since New Year's Revolution in January 2005.

Backlash will also be WWE's first premium live event following WrestleMania 39, which is set for April 1 and 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Bad Bunny discussed the importance of WWE returning to his home country of Puerto Rico: "In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn't able to attend New Year's Revolution at el Coliseo. Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event and this time I won't miss it."

WWE head of creative Triple H also commented on Backlash and WWE's recent trend of holding premium live events outside the continental United States:

"We're excited to bring Backlash to San Juan as the demand for WWE premium live events outside of the continental United States continues to grow. Bad Bunny is one of the world's most-popular entertainers and nowhere is that more evident than in his native Puerto Rico."

Last year, WWE held Clash at the Castle in Wales in September and Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in November. It then staged Elimination Chamber north of the border in Montreal.

Now, WWE has three consecutive main roster premium live events in 2023 slated to take place outside the continental U.S.

Backlash will occur in Puerto Rico on May 6, followed by King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia on May 27 and Money in the Bank in London on July 1.

Bad Bunny's involvement in Backlash is significant since he is one of the biggest musical stars in the world and is a particularly huge deal in his home country.

He also has WWE roots as a former 24/7 champion and a participant at WrestleMania 37.

Bad Bunny made his in-ring debut two years ago at WrestleMania, dazzling in a tag team victory alongside Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison. He also went on to compete in the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant.

WWE has long been the most popular wrestling company across the globe, but it has clearly made an even more concerted effort to expand internationally under the leadership of Triple H.

Since they don't often get to host big events, non-American countries tend to have lively crowds, and that will undoubtedly be the case at Backlash, especially with Bad Bunny hyping up the live audience.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.