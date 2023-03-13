Ranking the Top 25 NBA Draft Prospects in the NCAA Tournament

4 of 5

10. Dariq Whitehead (Duke, SG/SF, Freshman)

While scouts are closer to having set opinions on the majority of 2023 prospects, Whitehead still has a big opportunity to move the needle for himself.

High school tape suggests pre/mid-season injuries have limited him athletically this season. Regardless, Whitehead is shooting 41.1 percent from three, while a spot-up role has helped mask the advanced creation we saw last year at Montverde.

His weak finishing feel is concerning, but between the spot-up shooting, his dribble-jumper game and driving tools, his age (18) and potential to get some burst back warn against overthinking this season's small sample size. Previous film shows a more creative scorer and willing passer.

9. Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana, PG/SG, Freshman)

Hood-Schifino entered the 2023 draft discussion midway through the season, when his three-level shot-making started to result in 20- and 30-point games. At 6'6", he operates with ball control and changing speeds over explosiveness, getting to his spots and knocking down 41.7 percent of his 163 pull-up attempts.

He hasn't been as efficient at the rim or behind the arc, but some acrobatic finishes and games with multiple made threes suggest scouts should detect capable improvement.

Teams might see more of a combo than a lead guard given his weak assist-to-turnover ratio and questionable defensive outlook against quicker primary ball-handlers.

8. Colby Jones (Xavier, PG/SG, Junior)

Jones seems to be earning fans by the month with efficient scoring and passing for a 6'6" interchangeable guard/wing. On Thursday, he carried Xavier back from a 13-point, second-half deficit with timely shooting and consistent ball-screen execution using his strength, touch shots and improv on drives.

Jones isn't the most creative scorer, and it's worth wondering what his 67.0 free-throw percentage says about his three-point improvement on low volume. But the junior ultimately checks too many boxes with translatable physical tools for finishing and defense, skill for shot-making and IQ/toughness NBA teams want in supporting players.

7. Anthony Black (Arkansas, PG/SG, Freshman)

Despite valid questions about Black's burst and skill set for NBA scoring, translatable playmaking and defense still create a valued archetype.

NBA coaches will see a ball-screen weapon with 6'7" size, long strides, touch shots for driving and vision/IQ for playmaking. He also looks like a lock to cause problems on defense with his foot speed, quick hands and anticipation.

He'll presumably struggle as a shooter for the foreseeable future, and it's tough to picture many 20-point games earlier in his pro career. It wouldn't be surprising if his NBA production/numbers mirrored his current ones at Arkansas: 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals.

6. Keyonte George (Baylor, SG, Freshman)

A 38.7 field-goal percentage has cast a light cloud over George's production. But there should still be strong confidence in his shooting versatility/range for NBA scoring.

He's knocked down jump shots all season with convincing fluidity and rhythm, whether it's been off spot-ups (21 makes), off screens (17 makes) or pull-ups (49 makes). The ability to separate, rise up or step back into dribble-jumpers creates isolation and takeover scoring potential, while the catch-and-shoot success highlights his ability to play off the ball.

The eye test also sees more playmaking potential tied to some of George's advanced passes this season, despite the poor assist-to-turnover ratio. Otherwise, heat checks, over-confidence, settling and turnovers have resulted in freshman inefficiency, and those habits could lead to teams picturing more of a bench microwave than a starter/star.