5 Burning Questions That Must Be Answered Before WWE WrestleMania 39March 8, 2023
5 Burning Questions That Must Be Answered Before WWE WrestleMania 39
WrestleMania season is the most exciting time for WWE fans. Nothing quite matches the spectacle of the company's biggest event of the year.
For regular viewers, The Showcase of the Immortals acts as a season finale of all the prominent storylines. In the same vein, the annual showpiece works as a perfect jumping-on-point for lapsed and casual fans.
This year's card is quickly coming together ahead of the event's star-studded return to Hollywood, and the marquee match is set as Cody Rhodes seeks to fulfill his dream of becoming WWE champion.
Is The American Nightmare the best choice to end The Tribal Chief's historic reign? This is one of several burning questions WWE must answer ahead of WrestleMania 39.
Can WWE Salvage This Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt Build?
Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules in October was one of the highlights of 2022. However, it has been hard to remain interested in him because details on his new persona have come at a snail's pace
His first match back at the Royal Rumble was a mess, and this arbitrary feud with Bobby Lashley isn't much better. So far, WWE has only given us a rehashed version of "The Muscle Man Dance" from the Firefly Fun House, which was funnier when it aired three years ago.
We don't even know Wyatt's motivation for challenging the winner of Lashley's match with Brock Lesnar. This all seems so haphazardly booked, and WWE has to find a way to turn it around before WrestleMania.
What's Next for Ronda Rousey?
Last year, most of us expected to see Ronda Rousey reignite her feud with Becky Lynch and take part in one of the most high-profile matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Instead, The Baddest Woman on the Planet surprisingly dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair on Dec. 30 and didn't compete in the women's Royal Rumble match.
What makes this even stranger is that Rousey hasn't shown any interest in regaining her title. Who would have guessed that one of the biggest crossover stars on the roster would end up in a tag team ahead of WrestleMania in Los Angeles, close to her hometown?
That seems unthinkable, but WWE is positioning her and Shayna Baszler as a new tag team. However, a showdown with the current champions doesn't seem to be the plan as the company just announced Damage CTRL vs. Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus.
There's no way WWE will leave Rousey off of the card. So, where does she fit on it if Lynch and Lita don't pull double duty?
Will a 'Mania Moment with John Cena Prove Austin Theory Is The Now?
On Monday's Raw, Austin Theory challenged John Cena to a United States Championship match at WrestleMania 39.
This is a huge opportunity for the 25-year-old, but there hasn't been a shortage of them. After all, he shared segments with Vince McMahon and won the men's Money in the Bank briefcase last year.
Still, that wasn't enough to get viewers to buy in on him as much as the company clearly has. Yes, many hand-picked stars get rejected by hardcore fans because their ascension seems contrived.
If anyone knows how hard this perception is to overcome, it's Cena. That's what makes this matchup so interesting. His harsh criticism of Theory was much more earnest than it seemed because, as he stated, he has been in his shoes.
His words also echoed Kevin Owens' sentiment from the Sept. 12, 2022 edition of Raw. We have heard about Theory's potential, but he has yet to prove his detractors wrong.
His moments don't feel earned, and that's essentially the story going into this match. Now, he has the chance to gain the fans' and his idol's respect. Will the United States champion shine under pressure or attempt to take another shortcut?
Can a Tag Title Match Be a Satisfying End to Sami Zayn's Conflict with The Bloodline?
The move to go ahead with Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns has been a bit of a divisive decision among some fans.
Some viewers are much more invested in Sami Zayn due to his work with The Bloodline. His ongoing story with the stable has produced some of WWE's best moments to date.
So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that some of us would rather see Zayn take down The Tribal Chief. Certain fans may have been disappointed with the outcome of the Elimination Chamber main event, but this storyline is far from over.
The latest developments from this week's Raw proved that the conflict between the Canadian and Jey Uso is still just as compelling. They seem destined to face off at WrestleMania 39.
It's up to WWE to illustrate why defeating The Usos is the logical next step for Zayn and Owens and not a demotion. The company must show some fans why this can still be a rewarding conclusion.
Is Cody Rhodes Right Man to Dethrone Roman Reigns?
When WWE started airing vignettes to promote Cody Rhodes' return at the Royal Rumble, it became clear he would be Roman Reigns' WrestleMania opponent.
We can all debate whether he is the best option, but the wheels were already in motion. Subsequently, The American Nightmare has come off as every bit of the star he should since January.
The second-generation wrestler thrived in segments with Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn. On the latest episode of Raw, he got an endorsement from John Cena following his first showdown with Reigns on SmackDown.
He has everything you could want in a top star, but is he the one who can unseat The Head of the Table? That's the million dollar question. Rhodes is set to take on the most dominant modern champion in the history of the company, but first, he will have to make the WWE Universe believe.
Can he convince the fans that he's the right man to defeat Reigns and take his place as the face of the company? Those are some big shoes to fill, and WWE must show some of his critics that he is ready.