5 Burning Questions That Must Be Answered Before WWE WrestleMania 39

Photo credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania season is the most exciting time for WWE fans. Nothing quite matches the spectacle of the company's biggest event of the year.

For regular viewers, The Showcase of the Immortals acts as a season finale of all the prominent storylines. In the same vein, the annual showpiece works as a perfect jumping-on-point for lapsed and casual fans.

This year's card is quickly coming together ahead of the event's star-studded return to Hollywood, and the marquee match is set as Cody Rhodes seeks to fulfill his dream of becoming WWE champion.

Is The American Nightmare the best choice to end The Tribal Chief's historic reign? This is one of several burning questions WWE must answer ahead of WrestleMania 39.