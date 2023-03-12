WWE and AEW Stars of Today Who Would Have Thrived in the '90s

0 of 7

WWE

Professional wrestling is an ever-changing industry. Not only have we seen a massive shift in the presentation of the product over the years, but there has also been a drastic change in the kinds of wrestlers who are successful.

Back in the '90s, when most of today's top stars were kids, WWE and WCW were the biggest promotions in North America, with ECW being the scrappy underdog brand from the northeast.

If you look back at the biggest stars from that decade, most of them are literally larger than life. Powerhouses and giants ruled the roost, but there was still room for some smaller competitors to be successful, especially toward the end of the decade.

The '90s was also the time when the product took on an edgier tone. The music industry was full of punk and grunge, so pro wrestling followed suit and incorporated some of those elements into the show.

While it would be difficult to imagine some of today's top names working alongside the stars of the '90s, there are also quite a few people who would have been right at home. Some may have even been more successful 25 to 30 years ago.