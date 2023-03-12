Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from UNC After Missing NCAA Tournament

0 of 3

Peyton Williams/UNC/Getty Images

North Carolina hoped to build on a surprise national runner-up finish, but the Tar Heels instead stumbled during the 2022-23 season.

Although star center Armando Bacot had another great year, UNC could not settle its offense. Most glaringly, the Heels lacked a reliable perimeter option and ended with a sub-300 ranking nationally in three-point percentage.

As a result, North Carolina missed the NCAA tournament, with the committee putting the Tar Heels in the first four out.

While the Heels will undoubtedly have incoming talent, there's also a chance the offseason is loaded with turnover.