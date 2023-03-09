Bracketology 2023: Answering the Biggest Questions on the Men's NCAA Tournament Field

Bracketology 2023: Answering the Biggest Questions on the Men's NCAA Tournament FieldMarch 9, 2023
The 2023 men's NCAA tournament is fast approaching with Selection Sunday just a few short days away and the annual rush to fill out brackets right around the corner.
Before the tournament field is set, there are big questions we need to answer.
Who will be the No. 1 seeds? Which teams will be on pins and needles as they wait to see which side of the bubble they land on? Which NBA prospects will be on display during March Madness?
Ahead, we've answered those questions and more to get you prepared for the start of another exciting tournament.
Who Will Be the No. 1 Seeds?
The Kansas Jayhawks top the nation with a staggering 15 Quadrant 1 wins, and with All-American candidate Jalen Wilson and freshman star Gradey Dick leading the way, they rattled off a seven-game winning streak before losing to a good Texas team on the road in their regular-season finale.
The Houston Cougars steamrolled the AAC with a 17-1 record in conference play, closing their regular-season slate with an 11-game winning streak. Houston (29-2) has played only two Quad 1 games since mid-December, but its resume is tough to ignore.
The Alabama Crimson Tide won the regular-season title in an SEC race that featured eight teams projected for a spot in the tournament field. They have a bona fide superstar in freshman Brandon Miller and lead the nation in rebounding with 44.3 boards per game. Miller spoke publicly for the first time on Wednesday since a Tuscaloosa Police Department detective testified Feb. 21 that he brought former teammate Darius Miles the gun used in the Jan. 15 shooting death of Jamea Harris.
Those three teams appear to be locked into the No. 1 seed line, with the Pac-12 champion UCLA Bruins and Big Ten champion Purdue Boilermakers set to battle for the final top seed. The Bruins are riding a 10-game winning streak into their conference tournament, while the Boilermakers weathered the storm of a field that has nine teams projected for a spot in the tournament.
Which Teams Below the 1-Seed Line Have Championship Upside?
The Texas Longhorns and Baylor Bears are tied for second in the nation with 11 Quad 1 wins, making them two of the most battle-tested teams in the nation.
The Longhorns were one of only four teams to rank in the top 20 in adjusted offensive efficiency and adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom.com, and their 75-59 victory over Kansas in their regular-season finale made a statement.
The Bears' success was built on the strength of an offense that ranks No. 2 in adjusted offensive efficiency, with the trio of Keyonte George (16.0 PPG), Adam Flagler (15.6) and LJ Cryer (14.6) leading the way.
Beyond that duo, the Marquette Golden Eagles are on an 11-1 roll, including three wins over tournament-bound teams. Point guard Tyler Kolek averages 12.7 points and an impressive 7.9 assists per game as one of the best floor generals in the nation.
Others to watch just below the 1-seed line include Arizona, Gonzaga, Indiana, Kansas State, Miami, Tennessee and UConn. They all have the talent to make a deep run.
Which Teams Are on Bubble Watch?
There is not a more high-profile bubble team than the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Last year's tournament runner-up began the year at No. 1 in the Associated Press poll with four returning starters and transfer Pete Nance in the starting lineup, but it lost four in a row starting in late November to fall out of the rankings. UNC is just 4-6 in its last 10 games.
The Heels will need a solid run in the ACC tournament to get on the right side of the bubble.
The Big Ten tournament will also have a significant impact on the tournament field with Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers and Wisconsin all on the bubble. The Wolverines and Scarlet Knights will go head-to-head Thursday in what is likely a make-or-break game for both teams.
Other major conference teams on the bubble include Clemson, NC State and Pittsburgh (ACC), Oklahoma State (Big 12), Providence (Big East), Arizona State (Pac-12), Mississippi State and Vanderbilt (SEC).
Of the mid-majors, if Florida Atlantic doesn't win the Conference USA tournament, it would steal a bubble spot. The Mountain West is also a tournament to watch as San Diego State is comfortably in the field but Boise State, Utah State, Nevada and New Mexico are all part of the bubble conversation.
Which Small Schools Could Bust Brackets?
As mentioned, Florida Atlantic is comfortably in the tournament, even if it comes up short in the Conference USA tournament.
The Owls are projected for a No. 8 seed with a 28-3 record, a pair of Quad 1 victories and a stellar No. 15 NET ranking. They are one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country, averaging 10.1 treys per game while shooting 37.8 percent.
Two years ago, Oral Roberts was the tournament's biggest Cinderella story, and the Golden Eagles are once again headed for the tournament after going a perfect 18-0 in Summit League play. Senior guard Max Abmas (22.2 PPG, 4.0 APG, 37.7 3PT%) and the 7'5" Connor Vanover (12.9 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 3.3 BPG) are a terrific one-two punch, and ORU ranks third in the nation with 84.2 points per game.
Charleston (31-3, NET: 51) and Drake (27-7, NET: 52) are projected to join Oral Roberts on the 12-seed line, which is prime upset territory, so they are also worth monitoring. Each secured an automatic bid in its respective conference tournament.
A bit further down the seed lines, Toledo is a team to watch if it can take care of business in the MAC tournament.
The Rockets closed the regular season on a 15-game winning streak and rank No. 8 in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency with 86.0 points per game and impressive 40.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
Who Are the Top Mid-Major Stars to Know?
- Drew Pember, UNC Asheville: 21.2 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.3 BPG
- RayJ Dennis, Toledo: 19.5 PPG, 5.9 APG, 4.3 RPG
- Marques Warrick, Northern Kentucky: 19.1 PPG, 2.7 APG, 39.1 3PT%
- Tucker DeVries, Drake: 19.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 38.7 3PT%
- Aziz Bandaogo, Utah Valley: 11.4 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 2.9 BPG
The NCAA tournament can often be a coming out party for mid-major stars who have not gotten the national attention they deserve in the regular season.
Sharp-shooter Doug Edert became a household name last March when he scored 20 points as Saint Peter's upset No. 2 Kentucky.
Going back through the years, Stephen Curry (Davidson), Wally Szczerbiak (Miami (Ohio)), Patrick O'Bryant (Bradley), CJ McCollum (Lehigh) and Thomas Walkup (Stephen F. Austin) all turned in star performances in the tournament for mid-major programs.
So, who's next?
We've already named Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas, who ranks sixth in the nation with 22.2 points per game, but here are a few others:
If there's an upset brewing, one of these players could be leading the charge.
Who Are the Top NBA Prospects in the Tournament?
- 1. Brandon Miller, Alabama (No. 4 overall)
- 2. Jarace Walker, Houston (No. 5)
- 3. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas (No. 6)
- 4. Gradey Dick, Kansas (No. 7)
- 5. Anthony Black, Arkansas (No. 10)
- 6. Keyonte George, Baylor (No. 12)
- 7. Cason Wallace, Kentucky (No. 13)
- 8. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana (No. 14)
- 9. Kris Murray, Iowa (No. 16)
- 10. Dariq Whitehead, Duke (No. 18)
- 11. Jordan Hawkins, UConn (No. 23)
- 12. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga (No. 26)
- 13. Ricky Council IV, Arkansas (No. 27)
- 14. Kyle Filipowski, Duke (No. 28)
- 15. Dereck Lively II, Duke (No. 29)
- 16. Terquavion Smith, NC State (No. 30)
Bleacher Report NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman released his latest two-round mock March 1. Here's a rundown of the projected first-round picks who are on track to be part of this year's tournament:
Many of these players are high-ceiling freshmen who are NBA prospects more on the strength of their upsides than their contributions.
Murray (20.5 PPG, 8.0 RPG) and Miller (19.6 PPG, 8.0 RPG) are the top scorers from that group, while Nick Smith Jr. is one to watch. He's averaging 21.8 points over his last four games and seems to be hitting his stride after missing nearly two months with a knee injury.
NBA scouts will be eyeing these players closely as the tournament unfolds.