Bracketology 2023: Answering the Biggest Questions on the Men's NCAA Tournament Field

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The 2023 men's NCAA tournament is fast approaching with Selection Sunday just a few short days away and the annual rush to fill out brackets right around the corner.

Before the tournament field is set, there are big questions we need to answer.

Who will be the No. 1 seeds? Which teams will be on pins and needles as they wait to see which side of the bubble they land on? Which NBA prospects will be on display during March Madness?

Ahead, we've answered those questions and more to get you prepared for the start of another exciting tournament.