Alabama's Brandon Miller Addresses Fatal Shooting: 'It's Just Really Heartbreaking'

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller opened up Wednesday about the shooting that killed a woman near the Alabama campus in January.

"I never lose sight of the fact that family has lost one of their loved ones that night. This whole situation is just really heartbreaking," Miller told reporters, per AL.com's Mike Rodak. "Respectfully, that's all I'm going to be able to say on that."

Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats also shared his thoughts on the matter while speaking with reporters.

"He's taken this whole situation very seriously since Day 1. It's a tough situation for all of us. It's just sad, to be honest with you," Oats said, per Rodak. "I never thought Brandon was flippant with any of it, ever. As far as off-the-court goes, not necessarily huge changes."

Miller, a freshman, brought former teammate Darius Miles the gun that was used to kill 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris on Jan. 15, police in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said in February, per ESPN.

Miles asked Miller via text message to bring the gun to his location on The Strip, a bar and business area near the Alabama campus, according to police. The firearm belonged to Miles, though he said Michael Lynn Davis fired the weapon in the fatal shooting.

Miles was allegedly sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle when Davis fired the shot that killed Harris, who was the passenger in another vehicle. Surveillance footage and witness statements identified Davis as the shooter.

The driver of the other vehicle, of which Harris was a passenger, approached University of Alabama police officers near Bryant-Denny Stadium after the shooting saying someone shot into the vehicle and he fired back in self-defense. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred after Davis and Miles allegedly got into an altercation with Harris earlier in the night.

Both Miles and Davis are charged with capital murder in the death of Harris. Miles was also dismissed from the Crimson Tide basketball program. Miller has not been charged and Tuscaloosa chief deputy district attorney Paula Whitley indicated he can't and won't be charged.

Miller has continued to play for the Crimson Tide this season and was named the SEC's player of the year and freshman of the year, as voted by the league's coaches. In 31 games, he has averaged 19.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 45.3 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from deep.

Miller also told reporters Wednesday that it has been difficult to play through the criticism he has received for his involvement in the shooting.

"I just lean on my teammates," he said, per Rodak. "We just go places to get wins."

The 20-year-old is a projected first-round pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Alabama finished first in the SEC this season with a 26-5 record and is now preparing for the SEC Tournament. The Crimson Tide have a quarterfinal matchup scheduled for Friday against a to-be-determined opponent.