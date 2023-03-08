NHL Style Rankings: Alex Ovechkin Makes the List, But a Familiar Face is No. 1

Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

The good news? We're only one or two style rankings editions away from more fun, brighter, springtime outfits.

This news is especially good because, frankly, we're in a bit of a winter hibernation when it comes to style in the NHL.

This usually passes a few weeks after the trade deadline when everyone is situated and spring is in full bloom, so fashion aficionados among us need not worry too much. And hey, at least two heavy hitters have returned to the rankings. With a little more patience, good weather and better vibes are on the way.

Honorable mention: the Coyotes' new line

Arizona Coyotes Instagram

Click here for the entire shoot.

The Coyotes dropped some fantastic merch, and the players were great sports, incorporating it into their arrival outfits. It all turned out great, proving once again that no matter what else is going on with this franchise, it will keep rolling out quality clothing.

10. Pat Maroon

Debuting at No. 10

Tampa Bay Lightning Instagram

Click here for more photos.

Despite growing up in St. Louis and winning a Stanley Cup with the Blues, Maroon and his outfits always look like he was destined to play in Tampa. He's a lover of salmon, hats and fun ties, and who are we to blame him for that?

Not even a storm trooper can erase Maroon's chill vibes, and for that he's making his style rankings season debut at No. 10.

9. Martin Necas

Debuting at No. 9

Necas is one of the consistently best-dressed guys in the league, so it's good to see him finally crack the rankings this season.

There's nothing too flashy about this fit, but there doesn't have to be—sometimes all you need to stand out is a monochrome scheme, two subtle patterns and, of course, a well-tailored-pants-and-sneaker combination.

8. Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Previously: Unranked

Highest ranking this season: No. 5

Pittsburgh Penguins Instagram

Pittsburgh Penguins Instagram

Click here and here for the full photos.

I love the old-school look Joseph seems to be bringing back this season—the '70s are in again, baby. He sort of looks like he's about to hop on a broadcast with the Anchorman crew, but in a modern way.

7. Troy Stecher

Previously: No. 5

Highest ranking this season: No. 5

Calgary Flames Instagram

Click here for the full photo.

Stecher really does the double-breasted thing well, and I always love this color green. Speaking of double-breasted suits, it looks like Nikita Zadorov has some competition in Calgary.

6. Elvis Merzlikins

Previously: No. 7

Highest ranking this season: No. 7

Columbus Blue Jackets Instagram

Columbus Blue Jackets Instagram

Click here and here for the full photos.

We all (rightfully) talk so much about Patrik Laine's style, but teammate Merzlikins is right up there with him.

The Finn is making his second consecutive appearance in the style rankings with two recent looks: the grayscale with suspenders and the chic Where's Waldo? number.

No one in the NHL is doing suspenders like Merzlikins, and I suspect this is because he always has the right accompanying pieces.

Take notes, folks.

5. Alex Ovechkin

Debuting at No. 5

Washington Capitals Instagram

Click here for the full photo.

There's no better accessory than a puppy (except maybe Nicklas Backstrom's cat).

Ovechkin is just basking in wholesome vibes with the puppy and the bubblegum suit scheme. As the Capitals struggle to figure out if they're a playoff team, it's a welcome change.

4. William Nylander

Previously: No. 2

Highest ranking this season: No. 2

Toronto Maple Leafs Instagram

Click here for the full photo.

Simply no one is doing the old-fashioned suit with sneakers better than Willy Styles. I keep expecting it to get old, and it never gets old. Love the pops of green.

3. Anthony Duclair

Debuting at No. 3

Florida Panthers Instagram

Click here for the full photo.

An offseason Achilles tear kept Panthers winger Anthony Duclair sidelined from the ice and the style rankings, but he's finally back on both, making a strong debut at No. 3 this week.

The resurgence of Starter jackets has been so fun, and this Panthers Black History Month jacket seems custom-made for Duclair, especially with the fur. Love the fitted look when these are usually oversized, paired with the turtleneck.

A strong comeback, indeed.

2. Patrik Laine

Previously: Unranked

Highest ranking this season: No. 1

Columbus Blue Jackets Instagram

Columbus Blue Jackets Instagram

Columbus Blue Jackets Instagram

Click here, here and here for the full photos.

Laine is back in the rankings with an assortment of patterned jumpsuits and a solid purple-and-black suit situation.

All these are wins, but something about the purple suit with the understated but still noticeable Louis belt is really doing it for me. Also love the decision to go with a turtleneck instead of a tie there. Let the belt and the splash of color do the talking via contrast.

1. David Pastrnak

Previously: Unranked

Highest ranking this season: No. 1

Boston Bruins Instagram

Boston Bruins Instagram

Click here and here for the full photos.

Look, these aren't Pastrnak's best outfits of the season by any means, but they're objectively fresh.

First, I love seeing him in streetwear, and he crushed the trendy reverse-colored shacket, especially with the glasses. Of all the places to wear this outfit, he did it while signing the most expensive contract in Bruins history.

Which brings us to our next point: Imagine the possibilities now that the reigning king of the style rankings will make $90 million dollars over the next eight years.

I'm giving Pastrnak the No. 1 spot in anticipation of what's to come. Don't let us down, Pasta man. If anyone can make this sport look cooler, it was already you—now you've got a few more bucks to take it to the next level.