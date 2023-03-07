John Cena Felt WWE Return in Boston Might Be His Last Before Accepting Theory Match

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

After agreeing to face Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 on Monday's episode of Raw, John Cena took to Twitter to express what he was feeling upon returning to Raw in Boston.

In response to a video of himself getting emotional during his entrance, Cena noted that Monday night was the first time he ever "thought that it might be the last time" entering an arena for WWE:

It is unclear precisely what Cena meant by that, but it may have been referring to Cena being uncertain if he would ever appear at a WWE show in Boston again.

Since Cena is from West Newbury, Massachusetts, Boston is essentially his home turf, and many of the greatest moments in his illustrious 20-year career occurred in Beantown.

Cena made another memory Monday night with an in-ring promo segment involving Theory. For the past several months, Theory has dropped hints about his desire to have a match against Cena, and he finally got his wish.

While Cena initially declined Theory's WrestleMania challenge, he eventually accepted and proceeded to give the United States champion a verbal beatdown that injected a ton of heat and vitriol into their rivalry.

As a 16-time world champion who was the face of WWE for more than a decade, Cena is unquestionably one of the all-time greats, but his focus has been elsewhere in recent years.

Thanks to his Hollywood acting career, Cena's WWE appearances have been few and far between. He has still managed to have at least one match every year, but this year will mark his first WrestleMania match in three years.

Given his outside commitments and the fact that he is 45 years old, it is unclear how much longer Cena will continue wrestling, even on a part-time basis.

If Monday was any indication, the fans still desire to see Cena in a WWE ring whenever possible, and he remains one of the most popular acts in the company.

At WrestleMania, he has a chance to help make one of the stars of tomorrow in Theory, and that is one way he can continue to have a lasting impact on WWE even after he retires.

If Monday was indeed the final time Cena walked through the curtain in Boston, he went out in front of his hometown fans on a high note.

