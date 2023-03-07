NFL Trade Rumors: Derrick Henry Isn't Being Shopped by Titans Entering Free Agency

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are not shopping running back Derrick Henry, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

General manager Ran Carthon is expected to be "methodical" in his approach to team building in his first offseason with the Titans, per Jones.

The latest report comes after Michael Silver of Bally Sports listed Henry among players that were shopped during the scouting combine. Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins were also listed as potential trade pieces this offseason.

