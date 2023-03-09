Ranking the 10 Greatest WWE WrestleManias of All Time

10 of 10

WrestleMania X-Seven is the greatest pay-per-view event WWE has ever produced. It may go down in wrestling history as the best it will ever produce.

The unofficial culmination of the Attitude Era, it was a smorgasbord for wrestling fans, with every section of the audience catered to by something on the card.

There were an abundance of stars and Hall of Famers and storytelling was in abundance. Chris Benoit and Kurt Angle brought gritty professional wrestling while The Hardy Boyz, Dudley Boyz and Edge and Christian once again awed audiences with their death-defying feats of athleticism in the Tables, Ladders and Chairs match for the tag team titles.

The Undertaker and Triple H brawled, Vince and Shane McMahon delivered a spectacle that even the most experienced soap opera writers would have been proud of and Kane, Raven and Big Show proved that there was room for creativity in a hardcore division that had long been stale by that point.

A return to the enormity of the event that had been prevalent at the third, sixth and eighth installments of the event, it would be the first event to return to a dome, encompassing the grandeur that Vince and his company command out of its annual showcase.

The most complete show in WWE history, it was headlined by a showdown between The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin that encompassed everything that made that era special and as popular as it remains to this day, capped off with a stunning heel turn by the Texas Rattlesnake.



Match Results