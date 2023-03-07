Kiper: C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Among Players to Help Draft Stock at Combine

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It was a good weekend for C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba at the NFL Combine as the former Ohio State Buckeyes helped their draft stock, according to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

Although Stroud didn't partake in the athletic testing at the combine, he was able to show off his rocket of an arm to all the scouts, coaches and general managers in attendance at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Kiper believes that even though Stroud didn't demonstrate the same type of physical dominance as Florida's Anthony Richardson, his throwing performance did enough to help solidify himself as a top five—potentially even No. 1—pick.

"I'm going to add Stroud here because he was that good in his on-field throwing session," Kiper wrote. "He was businesslike in his approach, looking smooth and fluid with every pass. He threw with pace and accuracy on every single ball. He didn't do athletic testing, opting to do those at his pro day later this month, but he was excellent."

Kiper isn't the only that was impressed by Stroud as NFL Network's Nick Shook named the 21-year-old to his All-Combine team, beating out the aforementioned Richardson, who put on a monstrous performance.

In Daniel Jeremiah's most recent mock draft Stroud was projected to be the fourth pick by the Indianapolis Colts, it would make him the second quarterback taken off the board behind Alabama's Bryce Young.

It'll be interesting to see how much his combine performance switches things up, if at all.

As for Smith-Njigba, he also solidified himself as one of the best pass catchers in the draft as well as first round pick, answering the questions that followed him after an injury plagued final season in college.

Smith-Njigba played in just three games during the 2022 season due to injury after bursting onto the scene in 2021 when he caught 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.

A lot of the uncertainties surrounding the wideout concerned his speed and explosiveness. And while he didn't run the 40-yard dash at the combine, opting to do so at his pro day later in the month, he silenced all doubters in some of the other drills, per Kiper.

"Smith-Njigba led all receivers in Indianapolis with a 6.57-second 3-cone time and a 3.93-second short shuttle," Kiper wrote. "Those are quick numbers. That explosiveness is all over his 2021 tape. Plus, he was effortless in the receiving drills, snatching the ball out of the air and being silky smooth out of his breaks. Smith-Njigba is going in Round 1 in April, potentially in the top 15."

Some of the other players that Kiper believed themselves at the combine include Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, Oklahoma receiver Marvin Mims, Miami tight end Will Mallory, Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith and Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.