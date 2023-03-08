    WWE NXT Roadblock 2023 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

    Erik BeastonMarch 8, 2023

      Gigi Dolin battled former tag team partner Jacy Jayne in one of NXT Roadblock's marquee matches.
      Gigi Dolin battled former tag team partner Jacy Jayne in one of NXT Roadblock's marquee matches.

      Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne once dominated NXT as two-thirds of Toxic Attraction, but the former friends will battle in an emotionally fueled grudge match at Roadblock on Tuesday.

      Who earned bragging rights by scoring a coveted victory over the other and what does it mean for the immediate future of the competitors?

      Find out the answer to that and more with this recap of a March 7 show that also featured an edition of Grayson Waller Effect with special guest Shawn Michaels.

    Match Card

      Already announced contests for Tuesday's show:

      • Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne
      • Andre Chase vs. Joe Gacy
      • The Grayson Waller Effect with Shawn Michaels
      • NXT Women's Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Meiko Satomura 
      • Bron Breakker and The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher and Jinder Mahal
      • Jailhouse Street Fight: Tony D'Angelo vs. Dijak
