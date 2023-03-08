WWE NXT Roadblock 2023 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne once dominated NXT as two-thirds of Toxic Attraction, but the former friends will battle in an emotionally fueled grudge match at Roadblock on Tuesday.

Who earned bragging rights by scoring a coveted victory over the other and what does it mean for the immediate future of the competitors?

Find out the answer to that and more with this recap of a March 7 show that also featured an edition of Grayson Waller Effect with special guest Shawn Michaels.