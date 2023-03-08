WWE NXT Roadblock 2023 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE NXT Roadblock 2023 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsMarch 8, 2023
Credit: WWE.com
Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne once dominated NXT as two-thirds of Toxic Attraction, but the former friends will battle in an emotionally fueled grudge match at Roadblock on Tuesday.
Who earned bragging rights by scoring a coveted victory over the other and what does it mean for the immediate future of the competitors?
Find out the answer to that and more with this recap of a March 7 show that also featured an edition of Grayson Waller Effect with special guest Shawn Michaels.
Match Card
- Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne
- Andre Chase vs. Joe Gacy
- The Grayson Waller Effect with Shawn Michaels
- NXT Women's Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Meiko Satomura
- Bron Breakker and The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher and Jinder Mahal
- Jailhouse Street Fight: Tony D'Angelo vs. Dijak
Already announced contests for Tuesday's show:
