    Report: Grizzlies Held Players-Only Meeting, Seek Better Discipline on Road Trips

    Doric SamMarch 6, 2023

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - DECEMBER 17: The Memphis Grizzlies huddle up during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 17, 2022 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

    Before Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant appeared to brandish a gun in an Instagram Live video posted from his account, his teammates reportedly made an attempt to get through to him.

    "I'm told that there was a players-only meeting recently where Steven Adams, their veteran center, he spoke out about how the team needs to show better discipline on the road, how they need to stay away from going out when they're on the road," Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Monday on The Rally.

    It appears that this has been an issue throughout the season for Memphis, which sits in second place in the Western Conference with a 38-25 record but is just 12-20 in road games. However, the problem has reportedly been caused by the team's star player.

    "Those in the room, when Steven Adams spoke out, they knew exactly who he was directing this to. It was no one other than Ja Morant," Charania added.

    Morant is away from the Grizzlies and under investigation by the NBA following the video he posted early Saturday morning. On Monday, Colorado Police said they are investigating the matter to see if Morant has broken any gun laws.

    The point guard later released a statement, apologizing for his actions.

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Grizzlies' Ja Morant releases statement and says he is going to take time away to receive help: <a href="https://t.co/5TxS7Qh3kJ">pic.twitter.com/5TxS7Qh3kJ</a>

    The 23-year-old is one of the brightest young stars in the NBA, but he is beginning to garner attention for reasons off the court. Molly Hensley-Clancy and Ben Golliver of the Washington Post reported last week that two separate police reports from over the summer reveal that Morant was accused of assaulting and flashing a gun at a 17-year-old and threatening a mall security guard.

    Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday that "there's not a definitive timeline" for Morant's return to the team.

    Memphis will take on the Los Angeles Lakers (31-34) in a road matchup on Tuesday.