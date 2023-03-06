X

    Grizzlies' Ja Morant to Be Investigated by Police for Video Appearing to Show Gun

    Doric SamMarch 6, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 28: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on February 28, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has already received a suspension for dancing in a Denver nightclub while holding what appeared to be a handgun, but he could face legal ramifications as well.

    According to 9News, Colorado police on Monday were "investigating Morant's actions and whether he may have broken any laws."

