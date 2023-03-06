Ja Morant Has No 'Definitive Timeline' to Return from Suspension, Grizzlies HC Says

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

After star point guard Ja Morant was suspended for at least two games, Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said his absence could go on indefinitely.

"There's not a definitive timeline," Jenkins told reporters when asked about Morant's return. "We have said that it's gonna be at least these two games. We're taking it one day at a time; this is gonna be an ongoing healing process. So I can't comment in terms of what the exact timetable is gonna be because it's really not a timetable situation."

In a video posted to Instagram Live from Morant's account, he was seen dancing in a nightclub with what appeared to be a gun in his hand. He apologized for his behavior in a statement, saying he intends to "get help and work on learning better methods for dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

Jenkins echoed Morant's sentiments and said the team will stand by him while he takes time away to learn.

"We take it very seriously," Jenkins said. "There's two elements to this that I want to make very clear: There's a supportive element, you know, someone that's gotta get better and needs some help, and also there's accountability to the team that we've gotta stand for."

Morant's alleged involvement in separate situations involving a mall security guard and a 17-year-old were revealed this past week as well:

The 23-year-old is averaging 27.1 points, 8.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds this season for the Grizzlies, who enter Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers with a 38-24 record.

The Grizzlies have a 4-5 record without Morant this season, per StatMuse, so they could face some challenges in holding on to their second-place spot in the Western Conference. However, Morant getting help outside of basketball is now a top priority for Memphis.