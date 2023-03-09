Ranking College Football's Best Dynamic Duos in 2023

0 of 10

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Batman and Robin. Peanut butter and jelly. Starsky and Hutch. Peas and carrots.

Some things are just better together, and college football has plenty of those perfect combinations every year. Predicting which ones are going to click the loudest and perform the greatest is always a fun offseason chore.

The 2023 season is no different. The sport is giving us plenty of dynamic duos, and every one of the names of these guys already should be on your radar.

From a duo of SEC teams' defenders to a mid-major powerhouse making a serious leap up in level of competition, there are a lot of tandems you should know.

A few just missed the list like Alabama's offensive tackle duo of freshman Kadyn Proctor and JC Latham (because are offensive linemen really dynamic?), Tennessee's Joe Milton III and Bru McCoy and Wisconsin's Braelon Allen getting a new signal-caller in Tanner Mordecai.

Plenty of others like Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik and running back Will Shipley, as well as Colorado's superb young cornerback tandem of Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain could have been included, too. But they just missed.

Who made the list? Let's take a gander, as we say in the South.