Ranking College Football's Best Dynamic Duos in 2023

Ranking College Football's Best Dynamic Duos in 2023March 9, 2023
Batman and Robin. Peanut butter and jelly. Starsky and Hutch. Peas and carrots.
Some things are just better together, and college football has plenty of those perfect combinations every year. Predicting which ones are going to click the loudest and perform the greatest is always a fun offseason chore.
The 2023 season is no different. The sport is giving us plenty of dynamic duos, and every one of the names of these guys already should be on your radar.
From a duo of SEC teams' defenders to a mid-major powerhouse making a serious leap up in level of competition, there are a lot of tandems you should know.
A few just missed the list like Alabama's offensive tackle duo of freshman Kadyn Proctor and JC Latham (because are offensive linemen really dynamic?), Tennessee's Joe Milton III and Bru McCoy and Wisconsin's Braelon Allen getting a new signal-caller in Tanner Mordecai.
Plenty of others like Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik and running back Will Shipley, as well as Colorado's superb young cornerback tandem of Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain could have been included, too. But they just missed.
Who made the list? Let's take a gander, as we say in the South.
10. Frank Harris and Zakhari Franklin, UTSA Roadrunners
It's always fun to include the littler-known Group of Five teams when you can, and one of the mid-major programs with major offensive firepower is the UTSA Road Runners.
Coach Jeff Traylor's program leaves Conference USA for the American Athletic Conference, where competition is going to be much more fierce than it has been. The best news for the Road Runners, though, is they're going into it with a ton of talent.
Seventh-year (yes, you read that right) senior quarterback Frank Harris returns to usher the program into the new era, and he has a wealth of talent around him like receivers Joshua Cephus and De'Corian Clark.
But the best of the pass-catchers may just be Zakhari Franklin, who also returns to make UTSA a dangerous team right as it's heading into its new stomping grounds and also going to Rocky Top to play Tennessee.
A year ago, Franklin had 94 catches for 1,136 yards and 15 touchdowns, and at one point, the trio of receivers were 1-2-3 in the Conference USA. So, this is not a dynamic duo as much as it is a quality quartet.
Whatever you want to call them, the Road Runners have a lot of playmakers. Watch out for them making some noise as they make the leap.
9. Bo Nix and Troy Franklin, Oregon Ducks
Let's go from the offense Will Stein built to the one he's going to inherit. It must be nice for the new Oregon offensive coordinator to head to greener (literally) pastures and see so much ability awaiting him.
When Kenny Dillingham left Eugene to be the head coach at Arizona State, coach Dan Lanning went to UTSA and grabbed Stein to lead the offense, and things can pretty much be on autopilot in 2023.
Why? Bo Nix is back for another season, and though the Ducks will lose the continuity shared by Nix and Dillingham, who were a team all the way back at Auburn, Nix is like having another coach on the field.
He has a lot of talent around him, like running back Bucky Irving, and a dynamic, young receiving corps that will feature freshman Jurrion Dickey, transfer Traeshon Holden and Kris Hutson. But the star of the show is Troy Franklin, a former top recruit who broke out a season ago.
He finished last year with 61 catches for 891 yards and nine touchdowns, and with Dont'e Thornton off to Tennessee, those numbers should swell even more. Franklin is the type of talent who could have an All-American year and leave early.
With Nix throwing passes and Stein calling plays, the hook-up with Franklin should be epic.
8. Harold Perkins Jr. and Maason Smith, LSU Tigers
Nobody had the kind of freshman season as LSU's Harold Perkins Jr. a season ago. Displaced by Hurricane Katrina as a child, Perkins returned to Louisiana from his Texas home and terrorized quarterbacks like no other.
All he did in his first season in Baton Rouge is become one of college football's biggest young stars, grabbing 72 tackles, including 13 for loss and 7.5 sacks. He also picked off a ball and forced four fumbles.
He did all that without the man who was supposed to be the Bayou Bengals' top playmaker on that side of the ball, too.
Maason Smith tore his anterior cruciate ligament celebrating a stop against Florida State on the first defensive series of the year and was lost for the season. He was a potential All-American stopgap on the interior of the defensive line.
Now, with Smith expected to be 100 percent by the start of the '23 season, quarterbacks and offensive lineman not only are going to have to deal with the unblockable force on the edge that Perkins is, they've got to account for Smith, too.
The big man is going to collapse the line and provide perhaps the best pass rush of any interior lineman in college football, and with both of them on the field, LSU's front seven is fearsome.
Don't be surprised if Brian Kelly's Tigers contend for the SEC once again.
7. Jordan Travis and Johnny Wilson, Florida State Seminoles
If you're sick of hearing about Florida State as being a potential College Football Playoff sleeper, well, get used to it. That's where the offseason buzz resides.
That's not bad for a program and a coach in Mike Norvell who were teetering on the fringes of hot-seat territory this time last year. Instead, the coach went out and worked the portal, enjoyed a bit of a rejuvenating season and then pounded the portal, again.
Now, he's got a lot of talent, and the best of the group is quarterback Jordan Travis and his top pass-catcher Johnny Wilson.
Arguably nobody in the nation made more strides as far as being a passer and a team leader than Travis a season ago, and he turned himself into a superstar and an NFL prospect. He finished the year completing 64 percent of his passes for 3,214 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. He ran for 417 yards, too, but Travis' passing was so much improved.
Wilson emerged as the best target, for sure, too. The 6'7", 235-pound pass-catcher was basically a no-name with a bunch of untapped talent when he was at Arizona State, but the former 4-star prospect sought new stomping grounds in Tallahassee.
He finished the year with 43 catches for 897 yards and five touchdowns, and while a player of his size needs to be a better red-zone target, Wilson showed his first signs of reaching his massive potential, and his development coincided with Travis'.
Growing together is a good thing, and the Seminoles will reap the benefits in '23 of a mature tandem.
6. Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, Penn State Nittany Lions
What a one-year turnaround for the Penn State offense in 2022. That's the reason why coach James Franklin's team went 12-2 and won the Rose Bowl.
The Nittany Lions went from No. 113 in rushing offense in 2021 to 44th in 2022. Yes, the offensive line had a big part to do with that, but it certainly didn't hurt to have a massive infusion of youthful talent in the offensive backfield, either.
Incredible recruiting efforts by Franklin paid huge dividends in a big way in Happy Valley as the true freshman tandem of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen became two of the most exciting, young players in the Big Ten.
Now, they'll be wily veterans in '23 to help ease new signal-caller Drew Allar's path into the starting lineup by having a dominant rushing attack.
A year ago, Singleton—who was a top-tier prospect and the No. 1-ranked runner in the country—was the breakout star with 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns on a 6.8 average. Allen added 867 yards and 10 touchdowns and averaged 5.2 yards per carry.
With those two behind Allar in the backfield, he's got to feel much more comfortable beginning his career for a Big Ten power. There are a lot of positives in both players: they're big and fast and have proven they're every-down backs. But they complement each other, too.
Expect big things from PSU's rushing attack.
5. Jamon Dumas-johnson and Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia Bulldogs
Those who are talking about how the Georgia Bulldogs have to replace too much talent to three-peat in 2023 must not have been around last season.
Coach Kirby Smart's team had to replace a world of defensive talent and wound up dominating their way to another undefeated season and a national title. Now, the '23 team will have to replace a lot of offensive talent, but the defense should carry them again.
If that's the case and they contend to win again, it'll be because of the nation's top linebacking corps, led by the outstanding teammates, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon Jr.
It's hard to believe the two-time defending title winners are returning their top two tacklers and a duo of the two top playmakers on that side of the ball, but it's true.
Mondon is a former 5-star prospect who blew up as a second-year player a season ago, leading the Dawgs with 76 tackles and finishing second with eight tackles for a loss, a sack and an interception. Dumas-Johnson was right behind Mondon with 70 tackles and led the team with nine tackles for a loss and four sacks.
They anchored the unit, flew around the field and were the leaders (emotionally and statistically) in a deep, balanced unit. They're going to be a special tandem.
4. Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze, Washington Huskies
Like several of the groups on this list, coach Kalen DeBoer's Washington Huskies could have a trio of talented playmakers.
You very easily could add Jalen McMillan to this list, and he'd be right at home. But if we did that, it wouldn't be a "duo," and it also wouldn't include all-world quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who doesn't get nearly enough love.
So, while McMillan could have been on the list following a season with 79 catches for 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns, he is a bit further behind on the explosive list than teammate Rome Odunze.
A year ago, Odunze had 75 catches for 1,145 yards and seven touchdowns, and he is a threat to take the ball to the house every time he touches the ball.
There are so many reasons to love the Huskies in 2023, even with some quality programs like Utah, Oregon and USC outfitting the Pac-12, and up-and-comers emerging, too. But DeBoer's one-year turnaround in Seattle was stupendous, and more could be in store.
That's why all three of them came back.
"Championships," Penix said of what lies ahead for the Huskies in an exclusive interview with FOX 13's Alyssa Charlston. "I feel like this team, we definitely bound for one and I can't wait for it."
With Odunze and McMillan back, who's going to argue? Could the Huskies break the Pac-12 curse?
3. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State Buckeyes
A year ago, everybody was talking about Jaxon Smith-Njigba returning after Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were destined for high NFL draft picks.
Smith-Njigba wound up being hurt much of the year, but it didn't matter for CJ Stroud and the Buckeyes, who rode the incredible pass-catching tandem of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka to the College Football Playoff.
Now, the only problem in 2023 is Stroud is gone.
But, thankfully for Kyle McCord or Devin Brown, Harrison and Egbuka are back. So, too, is Julian Fleming as well as the freshman trio of Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate and Noah Rogers, so whoever plays quarterback has a lot of cushion on which to fall.
Egbuka finished the year with 74 catches for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is a silky-smooth route runner who always finds a way to get open and just does everything right and is a dependable weapon.
Harrison, on the other hand, is the superstar son of an NFL Hall of Famer. He wound up with 1,263 yards on 77 catches and scored 14 touchdowns on his way to finishing second for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the nation's top receiver.
Will those numbers come anywhere near what they were a year ago in '23? If so, the Buckeyes are going to be playing for a national title because that means they found their quarterback. Regardless of who is throwing them the ball, they make up easily the best-receiving duo in the country.
This is the Batman and Robin of college football in '23.
2. Caleb Williams and Dorian Singer, USC Trojans
When Caleb Williams followed coach Lincoln Riley to USC from Oklahoma, pretty much everybody predicted huge things, and he abided with a Heisman Trophy season.
Thanks to Riley and the lure of playing alongside a star like Williams, playmakers flocked to L.A. The Trojans outfitted their offense with stars such as Jordan Addison, Brenden Rice and the running back tandem of Travis Dye and Austin Jones.
Now, even with Addison off to the NFL and Gary Bryant Jr. and Kyle Ford transferring, the Trojans yet again are milking the portal for talent to go along with incumbent stars like Rice, Mario Williams and incoming star freshman Zachariah Branch.
Any one of those guys would fit right in on this list with Williams throwing them the ball, and it's anybody's guess who will be his top talent. It could be Mario Williams dating back to their long history. It could be Rice and his fierce ability.
But Riley cherry-picked Dorian Singer from Arizona this offseason, and Singer is poised to have a breakout year and head to the NFL next season.
A year ago, Singer came from virtually nowhere (well, St. Paul, Minnesota) to emerge with the Arizona Wildcats and team with Jacob Cowing for a terrific 1-2 punch. The 6'1", 185-pound sophomore caught 66 passes for 1,105 yards and six scores.
Now, he's heading to a place where he's talented enough to be WR1, has the Heisman winner throwing him passes and has the motivation to make a bunch of money in the pros in front of the glitz and glamour of Hollywood cameras.
Yeah, Singer is going to show out with Williams in his corner.
1. Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, Michigan Wolverines
Even with all these quarterback-receiver combinations out there, the bottom line is coach Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines are finding a way to the top of the college football world with good, old-fashioned, hard-nosed football.
The only question now after back-to-back playoff appearances (and semifinal setbacks) is can they break through and win it all?
If they are going to do it, '23 is the year.
Michigan is always going to have a stellar defense, it has the two-time consecutive Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line, and JJ McCarthy is a year older and throwing to an experienced receiving corps. But they'll go as their runners go, and no team is better.
Blake Corum was on his way to a borderline Heisman Trophy finalist season before suffering a knee injury November 19 against Illinois that he re-aggravated trying to play against Ohio State. He finished the year prematurely with 247 rushes for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns.
When Corum exited, though, the Wolverines rushing attack didn't miss a beat. Former top recruit Edwards emerged from the considerable shadow of the 5'8" Corum to run for 216 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio State, 185 yards and a score in the Big Ten title game win over Purdue and another 119 in a 51-45 playoff loss to TCU.
Edwards finished the year with 991 rushing yards and seven scores on a 7.1 average and is actually the bigger, more talented and more complete runner of the two.
They're both back, and it's going to be impossible for anybody to shut down Michigan's rushing attack. That's why they make up the most dynamic duo in the sport.
All stats courtesy of cfbstats and Sports Reference unless otherwise noted. Recruit rankings courtesy of 247Sports unless otherwise noted.
