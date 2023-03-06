WWE 2K23 DLC Revealed; Daniel Cormier Warns Brock Lesnar; WWE Rumors on Ronda Rousey

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

WWE 2K23 Reveals DLC Packs

WWE 2K23 is set for release next week, but that doesn't mean the work is over once the game hits stores.

2K Sports released its group of DLC wrestlers for the 2K23 cycle Monday, and several Hall of Famers and stars of today are part of the upcoming releases.

Steiner Row Pack

Release Date: April 19

Scott Steiner

Rick Steiner

Top Dolla

Ashante Adonis

B-Fab (manager only)

Pretty Sweet Pack

Release Date: May 17

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

Tiffany Stratton

Elton Prince

Kit Wilson

Race to NXT Pack

Release Date: June 14

Harley Race

Ivy Nile

Wendy Choo

Tony D'Angelo

Trick Williams

Revel with Wyatt Pack

Release Date: July 19

Bray Wyatt

Zeus

Valhalla

Joe Gacy

Blair Davenport

Bad News U Pack

Release Date: August 16

Eve Torres

Wade Barrett

Damon Kemp

Andre Chase

Nathan Frazer

Gamers can buy the packs individually upon their release or take advantage of the season pass package that allows players to get all the wrestlers as they're unlocked.

DLC is a polarizing subject among fans because it requires spending additional money on top of the $70 for an initial release. That said, getting nearly an entire roster's worth of talent to add to the massive roster isn't a bad way to expand the game's longevity.

Daniel Cormier Warns Brock Lesnar

Let's call it like it is: Fans are almost universally underwhelmed with Brock Lesnar's scheduled match against Omos for WrestleMania 39. The matchup was so out of left field that some reports said Vince McMahon pushed for the match despite supposedly not being involved in creative decisions.

Omos has wrestled just one singles match in 2023, which came all the way back in January when he squashed Elias. His last non-promo, in-ring appearance was at the Royal Rumble.

From a logical standpoint, this is bad booking and is seemingly set for Lesnar to make a massive payday for a squash.

On the other hand, WWE may be using WrestleMania to set the stage for something larger. Former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is set to have a role at WrestleMania and told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated he's ready for any potential Lesnar confrontation.

"I'm getting more opportunities for ESPN, and I'm so thankful for that," Cormier said. "So I'll be at WrestleMania, just in a different capacity, and we'll see what the future holds down the line. ... If Brock steps in my way? I'll smack him upside his head."

Cormier has teased making an in-ring debut in WWE before, but nothing has come to pass. Lesnar and Cormier teased a potential matchup in UFC before as well, but that also fell short of coming to fruition.

While both are in their 40s and not in their prime anymore, the prospect of Lesnar vs. Cormier is a moneymaker for WWE. If they use WrestleMania as a setup for that match, perhaps we can forgive Omos vs. Lesnar as the starting point.

Ronda Rousey Still on Track for WrestleMania Glory

Ronda Rousey may be dealing with an injury, but that hasn't stopped WWE's plans to put the women's tag team gold on her and Shayna Baszler.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported WWE is still moving forward with the longstanding plans to crown Rousey and Baszler—it's just unclear who their opponents will be.

Becky Lynch and Lita won women's gold Monday on Raw in a bit of a surprise that could also set up a massive WrestleMania program.

Rousey has spoken about her desire to hold tag team gold after seemingly becoming bored and complacent during her singles run. She and Baszler have a longstanding friendship dating back to their days in MMA.

