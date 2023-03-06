Derek Carr Rumors: Former Raiders QB Leaning Jets over Saints, Panthers in NFL FA

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has a slight preference of joining the New York Jets over the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, according to a report by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Carr, 31, was released by the Raiders on Feb. 14 after nine seasons with the organization. He has had meetings with all three clubs, but it seems like New York is in the driver's seat if they want the four-time Pro Bowler.

Although the Jets have shown interest in Carr, they have also been connected to four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers, who has been contemplating his NFL future throughout the early weeks of the offseason.

The rumors between Rodgers and the Jets have been strong, especially considering that his former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, was hired by New York in the same capacity in January.

If they can't acquire Rodgers, Carr would be another good option for the Jets, who seem to be a quarterback away from being real contenders in the AFC. They have a stout defense that ranked fourth in yards allowed per game and an offense brimming with upside, with Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson headlining a talented group.

Carr struggled in 2022, going 6-9 as a starter as he threw for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, tied for a career-high. He was benched for the final two games of the season in favor of Jarrett Stidham