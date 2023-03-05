Derek Carr Rumors: 2 Other Teams Contacted QB amid Saints, Jets, Panthers Buzz

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

While the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers have well-publicized interest in Derek Carr, "at least" two other teams have been in contact with the free-agent quarterback to gauge his interest.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Saints believe they've made a "compelling case" to sign Carr, while the Panthers are a "factor" in the conversation. The New York Jets' interest remains up in the air amid their expected pursuit of Aaron Rodgers.

Carr has been a free agent since being released by the Raiders last month and has taken a deliberate approach to the open market. He's met with the Saints, Jets and Panthers multiple times, including during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Fowler said Carr may prefer to play in the NFC to avoid the AFC's quarterback gauntlet.

"I've even talked to some teams who have wondered if Carr wants to go to the NFC just 'cause it's a little bit of an easier path," Fowler said on the New York Jets' official podcast (around the 15-minute mark). "Less of a quarterback pantheon, so to speak. You don't have [Patrick] Mahomes, [Joe] Burrow, [Justin] Herbert, Josh Allen, all those guys. Might be a path of least resistance to win. So that would bring Carolina into the mix 'cause they have a talented roster, if they want to go that route."

Carr spent his first nine seasons with the Raiders, resetting the franchise quarterback record book.

The AFC boasts the aforementioned foursome of superstar quarterbacks, along with Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa, Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. If Rodgers is traded to an AFC team this offseason, Carr would only have to deal with Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford and Geno Smith—talented quarterbacks but ones that do not compare to the AFC counterparts.