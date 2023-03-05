Browns Rumors: Deshaun Watson Open to Restructuring Contract to Clear Cap Space

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has the highest guaranteed contract in NFL history, but he's reportedly willing to make some changes in order to improve the team this offseason.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, Watson "is open to restructuring his contract over the next week to help the Browns get under the salary cap, and to clear some space to add quality veterans via free agency or trades."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

