Jets OL Duane Brown Plans to Return for 17th NFL Season

Michael Owens/Getty Images

New York Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown will return for a 17th NFL season, agent Kennard McGuire told ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Brown, 37, started 12 games with the Jets last season despite a torn rotator cuff. He'll be heading into the second year of a $20 million contract he signed last August to replace Mekhi Becton.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.