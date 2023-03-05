The Miz Talks Hosting WWE WrestleMania 39, Jake Paul's Feud with Seth Rollins, More

Brandon Todd/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miz isn't on the WrestleMania 39 card as an in-ring performer, but he's gearing up for his role as host at this year's biggest event in sports entertainment.

Miz spoke to TMZ Sports over the weekend, calling the opportunity a "dream come true."

The A-Lister said he'd welcome Jake Paul, Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury to Los Angeles if they wanted to make the trip.

"You never know what's going to happen at WrestleMania," Miz said. "Especially at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles. We want to make some splashes. Make some noise."

Logan Paul, who Miz took under his wing early in his WWE run, is gearing up for a program against Seth Rollins as WrestleMania. Miz addressed the feud between the two, hyping it up as a potential show-stealer as Paul continues to surprise with his adeptness in a WWE ring.

Miz will be the seventh person to host a WrestleMania, joining The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Alexa Bliss, Rob Gronkowski, The New Day and Titus O'Neil.