Manchester United's Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo's Exit: 'I Sleep Well'

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

It's been months since Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United after his contract ended by mutual consent, and Erik ten Hag doesn't seem too broken up about it.

"I had my reasons [for Ronaldo's exit]," the Manchester United manager said, per ESPN. "They were obvious, and I also knew the consequences. It could have had a negative outcome. That is always possible in football. But I am not worrying. I sleep well also, even during those nights."

Ronaldo was a Manchester United legend earlier in his career, and his return to the club on a two-year deal in 2021 was met with plenty of fanfare.

Yet his second stint did not exactly go as planned, as he was relegated to substitute for extended stretches in addition to some public criticism of his manager and others. Ben Church of CNN noted "Ronaldo's relationship with the club began to deteriorate when he reportedly tried to push for a transfer ahead of this season."

Then there was the interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV (h/t Reuters) in which the 38-year-old said ten Hag and "two or three guys around the club" attempted to push him out, which left him feeling "betrayed."

Specifically, he said of ten Hag: "I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't respect me, I'm never gonna have respect for you."

Ronaldo was also seen walking down the tunnel with time remaining on the clock during a match against Tottenham, and the club elected not to use him as a result during the following contest against Chelsea.

Ten Hag further explained his mindset when it came to the November split between club and star player:

"I have to take decisions in respect of advancing the club and the team. That is my job and that is the responsibility I have—and I have to stand by those decisions. I have to face the consequences and the impact of my decisions, not only in the short term but also for the longer term.

"Of course, you don't always have a lot of time. In that period I remember we had 10 days so I could consider which choice would be the best. You always have to think strategically. But that is my job and that is the responsibility I have to take."

Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr upon his departure from the Premier League club and is now the highest-paid player in the world.