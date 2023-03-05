WWE Rumors: Kofi Kingston Suffers Leg Injury on SmackDown Ahead of WrestleMania 39

Don Arnold/WireImage

Kofi Kingston's status for next week's Intercontinental championship No. 1 contender's match is in doubt.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer reported Kingston suffered an undisclosed leg injury during Friday's episode of SmackDown.

Kingston was part of a melee to set up a Fatal Five Way match for next week's SmackDown, which is set to determine Gunther's opponent at WrestleMania. Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross and LA Knight are also set to be part of the match.

If Kingston is unable to compete in the match, Xavier Woods could be a natural replacement. Woods helped his New Day compatriot in the brawl Friday on SmackDown and would slot pretty easily into the match.

It's unlikely Kingston was Gunther's WrestleMania opponent regardless—rumors have been flying about a Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. McIntyre triple threat for months—so his injury should not alter plans much.

That said, it's disappointing the New Day continues to be plagued by injuries. Big E remains out with a neck injury suffered in March 2022, and it's unclear if he will ever be able to compete in the ring again. Woods also missed time at the beginning of the year before returning to action.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.