WWE Doesn't Owe Goldberg a Retirement Match, AEW Revolution Fallout, More Quick Takes

Credit: WWE.com

Of the many notable names slated to be in action at WrestleMania 39, Goldberg isn't expected to be among them.

It's been well over a year since the WWE Hall of Famer last competed in a WWE ring. Per his recent interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, he feels the company owes him a formal retirement match, despite there being no need for him to ever wrestle again.

Even with a two-day format, WrestleMania spots are limited and Goldberg's presence on the premium live event is hardly necessary. That creative effort and focus should instead be put toward making the existing 'Mania matches more interesting.

Meanwhile, AEW is riding high following Sunday's excellent Revolution pay-per-view, headlined by an all-time classic Iron Man match between Bryan Danielson and MJF. More than anything else, the show succeeded in showcasing the homegrown stars and sending the message that they are indeed the talent of tomorrow.

This instalment of Quick Takes will look at the fallout from Revolution, how the road to WrestleMania has cooled off following a hot start, why the Intercontinental Championship must be defended in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania, and more.