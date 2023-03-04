NASCAR's Chase Elliott to Have Surgery After Injuring Leg in Snowboarding Accident

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott injured his leg during a snowboarding accident Friday and will miss this weekend's race in Las Vegas, according to the Associated Press. He is scheduled to have surgery Friday evening.

No other updates have been given on his current condition.

Josh Berry will replace Elliott in the No. 9 Chevrolet on Sunday.

"Chase's health is our primary concern," owner of the Hendrick Motorsports team, Rick Hendrick said. "He's spoken with several members of our team and is understandably disappointed to miss time in the car. Of course, he has our full support and we'll provide any resources he needs."

Hendrick hopes that he will be able to give an update on Elliott's condition at some point during the weekend.

Elliott, 27, is one of the elite drivers in all of NASCAR, winning the cup title in 2020. He has 18 career Cup victories and has made it to the championship finale for the past three seasons.

Although his NASCAR debut came in 2015, he signed a developmental deal with Hendrick when he was just 14 years old. He most recently raced in the Pala Casino 400 on Feb.23, where he finished in second place behind Kyle Busch.

He currently sits 14th in the cup series with 49 points.

NASCAR has always been in Elliott's blood as a second-generation driver. He is the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, who was voted one of NASCAR's 50 greatest drivers in 1998.