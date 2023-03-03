Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Says He's a 'Top 5' Player in 2023 NFL Draft

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Despite what was effectively a lost 2022 season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has high expectations for himself heading into the 2023 NFL draft.

"I see myself as a top-five player in the draft," the receiver told reporters at the scouting combine Friday.

"I feel like if you throw me the ball I can win you the game," the Ohio State product added.

Smith-Njigba is currently projected as the No. 16 overall player in the draft and third-best receiver by Bleacher Report's Scouting Department. Opinions have been widely varied for the player who had just five catches across three games while dealing with hamstring injuries.

The 2021 season showed what he could do, however, as he totaled 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. Smith-Njigba was the leading receiver on a team that featured last year's NFL rookie sensations Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, along with 2024 prospect Marvin Harrison Jr.

It makes Smith-Njigba a high-upside prospect heading into the draft, with several teams already interested. He met with the Cowboys, Packers and Patriots at the combine and should have plenty of chances to prove himself as an elite prospect.