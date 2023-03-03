NHL Rumors: Brothers Nick, Brett Ritchie Swapped in Flames-Coyotes Deadline Trade

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Ritchie brothers have been included in a trade between the Calgary Flames and Arizona Coyotes ahead of Friday's deadline.

The Flames are acquiring defenseman Troy Stecher and forward Nick Ritchie from the Coyotes in exchange for defenseman Connor Mackey and forward Brett Ritchie, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

