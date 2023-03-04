2023 NFL Scouting Combine Takeaways: Battle for Top Spots in DB Draft Class Rages On

8 of 8

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While much of the media focus in Indianapolis is rightfully placed on the prospects and their performances, it's always worth noting team-related buzz when it becomes available.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported last month that Cleveland is expected to release safety John Johnson III if he isn't traded by March 15. Sobleski has reported that Cleveland is expected to target a safety in free agency:

"Buzz heard around Indianapolis indicates the franchise may go all-in with yet another top-tier free agent."

Cabot mentioned Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III as a logical target. Financially, though, that could take some finagling. The Browns are projected to be $14.4 million over the salary cap. Even if Cleveland releases Johnson with a post-June 1 designation, it will only save $9.8 million off the cap—and won't get that savings until June 2.



The savings will be only $900,000 if Cleveland can find a trade partner, but the Browns might be able to get something in return. Johnson started all 17 games in 2022 and allowed an opposing passer rating of 82.8 in coverage, according to Pro Football Reference.



Bates, meanwhile, has a projected market value of $14 million annually.

If the Browns cannot land a high-end starter in free agency, it would make sense for them to target a safety like Smith, Branch or Brown early in the draft.

The Browns don't have a first-round selection due to the Deshaun Watson trade, but they do hold the 11th pick in Round 2. General manager Andrew Berry hasn't been shy about moving around during the draft either, so if the top safeties do fall to Round 2, Cleveland could be a team looking to move up between opening night and Day 2.



*Cap information via Spotrac. College statistics via Sports Reference

