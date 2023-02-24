NFL Draft Mailbag: Where Does Anthony Richardson Belong Among 2023 QB Hierarchy?

0 of 8

AP Photo/John Raoux

The quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft class epitomize the give-and-take found when discussing potential vs. production.

Will Ohio State's C.J. Stroud be the quarterback whom everyone saw against the Georgia Bulldogs in the national semifinals, or will he struggle when moved off his spot and not add much as a runner?

Can Alabama's Bryce Young thrive in the NFL even though he'd be the ultimate outlier based on his listed size?



Is Kentucky's Will Levis closer to the version everyone saw in 2021 or the one who didn't play nearly as well this past season?

Will Florida's Anthony Richardson continue in his development and become an efficient passer or continue to rely primarily on his awesome natural gifts?

These types of questions drive the makeup of the 2023 class, particularly near the top.

Much will be discerned among other high-profile names at different positions—TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski, Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz, Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson, Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez and Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo—between now and the draft on April 27-29.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department of Brandon Thorn, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder checked in to address the biggest concerns and discrepancies found among this year's incoming crop of talent and current grades.