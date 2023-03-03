Seth Rollins: Logan Paul Doesn't Give WWE Long-Term Value amid WrestleMania 39 Rumors

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Ahead of their likely WrestleMania 39 match, Seth Rollins took another shot at Logan Paul this week.

Appearing on WWE After the Bell (h/t Nikunj Walia of Ringside News) with Raw commentator Corey Graves, Rollins expressed his belief that there is no "long-term value" in Paul being part of WWE:

"In the Logan Paul situation, I don't understand what long-term value he's going to be able to give back to us. It's, again, one thing if you come in, you do your thing, and you leave, but the dude's got a contract with WWE. That guy is supposed to have a few matches a year. I don't know what his deal is, but that doesn't make you an ambassador for the business. That's not what wrestling is.

"I don't want my students—I own a wrestling school—I don't want the next generation of kids coming up in the business thinking that's how you make it in professional wrestling, because if everybody follows that model, the business is dead. It's dead. It doesn't exist anymore."

Paul made his in-ring debut last year at WrestleMania 38, teaming with The Miz in a win over Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Since then, Paul has had singles matches against The Miz and Roman Reigns, and he competed in the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match.

He eliminated Rollins from the Rumble, which kicked off their feud, and it has only gotten more heated in the weeks since.

Rollins has taken every opportunity to criticize Paul publicly, and Paul got back at Rollins last month when he got inside the Elimination Chamber and cost Rollins in the United States Championship match.

On Monday's Raw, Rollins used The Miz's phone to FaceTime Paul, and they agreed to have a face-to-face confrontation on next week's Raw.

Since Rollins and Paul are almost certainly going to have a match at WrestleMania, it is likely that most of what Rollins has been saying is part of the storyline, although there could be nuggets of truth sprinkled in.

In the interview with Graves, Rollins acknowledged the history and importance of celebrity involvement at WrestleMania but said he didn't understand the endgame with Paul since he is under an actual WWE contract with multiple matches per year.

Paul may not be a true pro wrestler yet, but in the limited time he has been part of the business, he has adapted more quickly than perhaps anyone in recent memory.

All of Paul's in-ring performances have been impressive, and if he can keep that trend going against Rollins, he has a chance to gain The Visionary's respect on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

