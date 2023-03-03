Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving Thrill NBA Twitter as Mavericks Beat Joel Embiid, 76ers

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks have been going through some growing pains while the star duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving learned to play together. In Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the potent tandem showed its full potential.

Doncic scored 42 points and added 12 assists while Irving had 40 points to lead the Mavs to a 133-126 win over the Sixers in front of a frenzied home crowd at American Airlines Center. They are first pair of teammates to score 40 points in the same game in franchise history.

Prior to Thursday's game, Dallas was 1-4 in games Doncic and Irving played together. Things looked particularly alarming when the team blew a 27-point lead at home in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. It looked like the Mavs were in for the same fate when the Sixers cut a big lead to single-digits in the fourth quarter, but Irving and Doncic managed to shut the door with some clutch baskets down the stretch.

A win like this would go a long way toward the Mavs learning how to best utilize their star players.

The Mavs went all-in on chasing an NBA championship when they acquired Irving from the Brooklyn Nets prior to the trade deadline. He appears to be growing more comfortable in his new surroundings, which should lead to more success for Dallas in the long run.

The Mavs (33-31) will look to keep the momentum going when they return to action on Sunday afternoon against the Phoenix Suns (34-29).