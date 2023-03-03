X

    Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving Thrill NBA Twitter as Mavericks Beat Joel Embiid, 76ers

    The Dallas Mavericks have been going through some growing pains while the star duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving learned to play together. In Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the potent tandem showed its full potential.

    Doncic scored 42 points and added 12 assists while Irving had 40 points to lead the Mavs to a 133-126 win over the Sixers in front of a frenzied home crowd at American Airlines Center. They are first pair of teammates to score 40 points in the same game in franchise history.

    Prior to Thursday's game, Dallas was 1-4 in games Doncic and Irving played together. Things looked particularly alarming when the team blew a 27-point lead at home in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. It looked like the Mavs were in for the same fate when the Sixers cut a big lead to single-digits in the fourth quarter, but Irving and Doncic managed to shut the door with some clutch baskets down the stretch.

    A win like this would go a long way toward the Mavs learning how to best utilize their star players.

    The dazzling performance by Irving and Doncic left NBA Twitter in awe on Thursday:

    Grant Afseth @GrantAfseth

    Kyrie Irving records his first game with 40+ points since being traded to the Mavericks, in a game in that Luka Doncic dropped 42. Not bad, I'd say.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    They are also the 1st pair of teammates in NBA history to each record 40 points and 6 3-pointers in the same game.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    KYRIE AND LUKA BACK-TO-BACK THREES🔥 <a href="https://t.co/pemQC2ztiw">pic.twitter.com/pemQC2ztiw</a>

    Sam Gannon @SamGannon87

    And this is how dangerous this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mavs</a> team can be in the playoffs IF Kyrie and Luka play like this down the stretch.

    Eric Rosenthal @ericsports

    Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are doing this to the 76ers <a href="https://t.co/DlDiXnPu6M">pic.twitter.com/DlDiXnPu6M</a>

    Ashley Nicole Moss @AshNicoleMoss

    Luka/Kyrie about to go Super Saiyan? 👀

    Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA

    Impressive answer from Dallas, fueled by threes from Luka &amp; Kyrie. Dallas pushes the lead back to 11. <a href="https://t.co/fuJpMzAOBh">https://t.co/fuJpMzAOBh</a>

    dj macten @DJ_MacTen214

    Bro I told y'all, once Luka &amp; Kyrie get the chemistry down the Mavs making a run in the West!

    Dalton Trigg @dalton_trigg

    Man... Luka &amp; Kyrie are COOKIN'.

    Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

    Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are at it again. The Mavs have opened up the 3rd quarter on a 10-2 run and lead it 81-69. Timeout Doc Rivers. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a>

    Famouslos32 @famouslos32

    Luka &amp; Kyrie kookin <a href="https://t.co/emrlsLG55m">pic.twitter.com/emrlsLG55m</a>

    Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA

    Mavs have scored 30 points in the first 7:15 of the 3rd. They have 101 points, mid-3rd. Luka has 32. Kyrie has 29. They're shooting 57% from 3.<br><br>And, they've been solid defensively, holding Philly to 15 in the 3rd.<br><br>This is peak Mavs. This is what they can be.<br><br>Is it real?

    Inside Hoops @InsideHoops

    The Luka Doncic Kyrie Irving duo did serious WORK today.

    Kevin Gray Jr. @KevinGraySports

    Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic and the show they have put on tonight is the apex of what we thought these two could do together on the same floor, been fun to watch these two! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFFL</a>

    Above Th3 Rim @AboveTh3Rim

    Luka and Kyrie are COOKING. 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/rHHRzyX9yl">pic.twitter.com/rHHRzyX9yl</a>

    MavsMuse @MavsMuse

    Luka &amp; Kyrie are blowing out a top 3 seed on national television <a href="https://t.co/3LeIdiOCTU">pic.twitter.com/3LeIdiOCTU</a>

    The Mavs went all-in on chasing an NBA championship when they acquired Irving from the Brooklyn Nets prior to the trade deadline. He appears to be growing more comfortable in his new surroundings, which should lead to more success for Dallas in the long run.

    The Mavs (33-31) will look to keep the momentum going when they return to action on Sunday afternoon against the Phoenix Suns (34-29).