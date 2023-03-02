Texans Rumors: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis Meet with HOU

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Houston Texans are reportedly doing their homework when it comes to the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the AFC South team met with Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The Texans figure to be one of the teams interested in taking a signal-caller, and they are well-positioned to do so with the No. 2 pick.

However, they may need to figure out a way to move up if there is one quarterback they like much better than the others. After all, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick and already have their franchise quarterback in place in Justin Fields.

It would make sense for Chicago to trade that pick to a QB-needy team, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported "there is significant, significant interest" in such a move around the league.

Rapoport listed the Texans, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers as teams that may attempt to move into that No. 1 spot with their eyes on a quarterback, so Houston may not be able to sit back at No. 2 and just assume its top selection will still be available.

Teams may also have different quarterbacks atop their draft boards, as there is plenty to like about Young, Stroud, Richardson and even Levis.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department projected the Colts to trade up to No. 1 and choose Stroud in a mock draft last month. That resulted in Young going No. 2 overall to the Texans, which would be quite the development for a team without a surefire long-term quarterback in place.

Davis Mills has been adequate at times, but Houston will need someone with a higher ceiling if it is going to compete in the quarterback-loaded AFC.

Now is the time for the franchise to figure out which quarterback that will be and whether it needs to trade up to make that a reality.