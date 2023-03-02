Jatonne Sterling, Clark Atlanta Baseball Player, Dies at Age 20 After Shooting

G Fiume/Getty Images

Jatonne Sterling, a Clark Atlanta University baseball player, died at the age of 20 in a shooting on Tuesday.

Per the Atlanta Police Department (h/t TMZ Sports), officers responded to the scene around 1:42 p.m. local time and found Sterling on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Police said Sterling was "not alert, conscious, or breathing and was pronounced deceased on the scene."

Clark Atlanta University honored Sterling on Twitter:

Kim Leoffler of Fox 5 in Atlanta posted a picture on Twitter of a vigil at the school honoring Sterling:

The shooting happened near a church located less than one mile away from the college campus. No arrests have been made at this point, but police have opened an investigation.

Per 95.5 WSB Radio in Atlanta, authorities believe Sterling knew the person who killed him and was shot in a parking lot "during an escalated dispute."

A Chicago native, Sterling was listed as a pitcher and outfielder for the Panthers.