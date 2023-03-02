Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brothers Thanasis, Kostas, Alex Buy Stake in MLS' Nashville SC

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Antetokounmpo family is going into business together as part of an ownership group buying a stake in Major League Soccer club Nashville SC.

Per ESPN's Jeff Carlisle, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex, are part of a set of minority investors who purchased a stake in the franchise.

Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg is also in the group.

John Ingram, Nashville SC principal owner, issued a statement about the new investors:

"Soccer is a global sport, and our newest owners once again reinforce our club's commitment to being a global team. Filip and Giannis are not just amazing athletes—they are ambassadors for their respective sports, role models for millions and advocates in their hometowns and worldwide. We share a common belief that our teams not only play to the highest standards, but also lift up their communities and help those who need it most."

Giannis has been increasing his investment portfolio. The two-time NBA MVP made his first startup investment in Ready Nutrition in 2020. He launched Calamos Antetokounmpo Sustainable Equity Funds in February.

Ingram has been the majority owner of the club since it was founded in 2017. The 60-year-old has brought on an impressive group of minority investors recently.

Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry and Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon bought a stake in Nashville SC last year.

MLS teams have become a go-to investment opportunity for several high-profile athletes. Kevin Durant has a five percent stake in the Philadelphia Union with the option to purchase another five percent stake in the future.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Grammy Award-winner Ciara, joined the Seattle Sounders' ownership group in 2019.

In a Zoom call with Carlisle, Thanasis explained they were drawn to Nashville as a "special place" that reminded them of their journeys to make it big.

"Like, we've really fought to be in the big leagues, to be there, to be acknowledged, and somebody came and gave us an opportunity," Thansis said. "And at the same time, for us to not only give the sport of soccer an opportunity to grow, but [be known] overseas as well. I want people globally to know about Nashville, and see the soccer team. So it's a thing for us. It's big."

Carlisle noted the Antetokounmpo brothers have a connection to soccer because their father, Charles, played the sport professionally in Nigeria and Germany.

Thanasis told Carlisle their investment in Nashville SC is a way to honor the memory of their father, who died in 2017.

Nashville SC just began its fourth MLS season with a victory over New York City FC on Feb. 25. The club finished fifth in the Western Conference, but lost to the LA Galaxy in the first round of the playoffs last season.