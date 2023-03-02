WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar Declined Bray Wyatt Match for WrestleMania 39

AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

Brock Lesnar reportedly turned down a pitch to wrestle against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39 in April.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Wyatt was not the original plan for Lesnar's WrestleMania opponent, but the idea was brought to The Beast Incarnate, and he rejected it.

Fightful Select (h/t Upton) was told the same about the Lesnar and Wyatt WrestleMania situation by a source.

With Lesnar reportedly turning down a WrestleMania clash with Wyatt, WWE is moving forward with the surprising matchup of Brock vs. Omos for the Show of Shows.

Last week, MVP called out Lesnar and referred to him as a coward for taking the easy way out against Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber and hitting him with a low blow. In an effort to make Lesnar pay, he laid down a challenge on Omos' behalf.

On Monday's episode of Raw, Lesnar agreed to face the Nigerian Giant at WrestleMania, and he laid MVP out with an F-5 to kick-start the feud.

WWE pivoting to Wyatt and then Omos as Lesnar's opponent may have been a result of a much higher-profile match not happening.

Meltzer (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News) reported in January that WWE offered Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin a WrestleMania match against Lesnar, but Austin decided against wrestling.

After being retired for 19 years, Austin returned to the ring last year at WrestleMania 38, beating Kevin Owens in the main event of Night 1.

Austin vs. Lesnar is one of the biggest WWE dream matches that never happened, and it undoubtedly would have had a featured spot on the WrestleMania 39 card.

With Lesnar now set to meet Omos, WWE has seemingly moved Wyatt into a rivalry with Lashley, as The All Mighty was stopped in his tracks by a bizarre video featuring Wyatt on Monday's episode of Raw.

Wyatt's motivation for targeting Lashley isn't yet clear, but WWE still has about a month to mold it into an intriguing story that will get fans excited for Wyatt vs. Lashley on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

