Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Vince McMahon, William Regal and More
Does he or doesn't he?
It is a question that will be asked regarding Vince McMahon and whether he provides creative input as long as he is the chairman of the board, a position the owner of WWE muscled his way back into in January.
As long as those questions persist, so too will the rumors surrounding his influence on the creative process.
They headline this week's collection of insider reports, which also looks at William Regal's role in WWE, news on the return of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, and the latest on Matt Riddle.
Is Vince McMahon Influencing WWE Creative?
Does The Chairman of the Board have more influence on WWE Creative than we are led to believe?
It's a question with merit given Vince McMahon's return earlier in 2023 and, despite initial reports that it was not the case, WrestleVotes dropped a tweet that suggested he has some sort of input at least:
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful later noted, "we haven't confirmed that internally, but sources close to Lesnar—or at least as close as sources can get to Lesnar—had indicated that 'could be true.'"
The majority of the speculation seems to center directly on the Lesnar vs. Omos match that was announced to little fanfare, with many believing it to be too small a match for The Beast Incarnate at a show as high-profile as WrestleMania, while others have pointed to McMahon's love of a good old-fashioned battle of the heavyweights.
While it is possible that McMahon—whose own desire for control is apparent in the steps he took to return to WWE in January—was involved, it's also highly likely that everyone realizes the chances of Lesnar tearing the house down with a great wrestler not already involved in another program are low.
Why waste said competitor on him when there is a spectacle match to be had against a giant of a competitor in Omos?
Regardless of whether McMahon influenced that particular match's presence on the card, there is enough going on elsewhere in the company to suggest any input he has is limited and that what we see Mondays and Friday nights is still the vision of chief content officer Triple H.
Update on William Regal's Role in WWE
William Regal is back with WWE as of January, but what role does the former intercontinental champion hold with the promotion?
Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported:
"Regal watches and takes notes on every match at the taping and meets with the talents after to provide advice on ways they can make their matches look stronger and more realistic from an in-ring perspective, including notes and suggestions on how talents can improve their selling, physicality during locking up and reversals, etc."
He added: "Regal is more or less giving advice on how to improve the finer points of the matches so that everyone can look stronger inside the ring."
Regal providing advice on how to better the roster? It's an intriguing concept.
One of the most respected performers of his generation, with success across the two major companies in pro wrestling over the last 25 years, Regal has a wealth of knowledge to impart to the men and women of WWE, and utilizing him in that role is for the best of the long-term product.
While the roster has a considerable number of veteran performers on it at this point, there is also a wealth of young stars who have not had the exposure of a Sheamus or Drew McIntyre and could use the input of a veteran to help them improve enough to get those looks from management.
Even former world champions can pick up tips about how to better themselves and stay at the top of their game for as long as possible by listening to what Regal has to say.
There are a lot of changes that have happened over the last year in WWE, but bringing Regal back into the fold may rank as one of Triple H's best strategic maneuvers.
King and Queen of the Ring Reports
Johnson also reported that the 2023 King and Queen of the Ring event will take place on May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
It isn't a particularly surprising revelation given the fact that Zelina Vega was crowned the first-ever Queen of the Ring in 2021 in Riyadh at Crown Jewel.
Vega saw moderate success as the first Queen's Crown tournament winner, claiming WWE Women's Tag Team Championship gold with Carmella before losing to Sasha Banks and Naomi at WrestleMania 38.
There hasn't been a King of the Ring in WWE since Xavier Woods won the crown in 2021 and proceeded to turn in an entertaining run.
The King gimmick has always been a fun one that the company can use to elevate or freshen up a specific competitor. With a roster of guys still trying to find themselves in the Triple H regime, having an opportunity to work with the title is hardly a bad creative option.
The Latest on Matt Riddle
Matt Riddle is expected to return to WWE, but he has already been away from the company longer than expected, per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.
The 37-year-old last competed on the December 5 episode of Raw, when he and Kevin Owens lost an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match to The Usos before The Original Bro was brutally beaten down by Solo Sikoa.
Riddle was quietly suspended for failing a second drug test prior to SummerSlam, as Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net reported.
Prior to that, the former MMA fighter had enjoyed a substantial push in WWE, first with tag team partner Randy Orton and then as a singles wrestler. He notably defeated Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules last October.
Riddle would immediately enhance the Raw roster and give it another high-profile babyface to book around, but it appears WWE officials are willing to go without him, at least leading into WrestleMania 39.
That opens up the possibility that Riddle will be a candidate for return the night after 'Mania on Raw, a show that the company touts as one in which anything can happen.