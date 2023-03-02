Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Vince McMahon, William Regal and More

1 of 4

Does The Chairman of the Board have more influence on WWE Creative than we are led to believe?

It's a question with merit given Vince McMahon's return earlier in 2023 and, despite initial reports that it was not the case, WrestleVotes dropped a tweet that suggested he has some sort of input at least:

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful later noted, "we haven't confirmed that internally, but sources close to Lesnar—or at least as close as sources can get to Lesnar—had indicated that 'could be true.'"

The majority of the speculation seems to center directly on the Lesnar vs. Omos match that was announced to little fanfare, with many believing it to be too small a match for The Beast Incarnate at a show as high-profile as WrestleMania, while others have pointed to McMahon's love of a good old-fashioned battle of the heavyweights.

While it is possible that McMahon—whose own desire for control is apparent in the steps he took to return to WWE in January—was involved, it's also highly likely that everyone realizes the chances of Lesnar tearing the house down with a great wrestler not already involved in another program are low.

Why waste said competitor on him when there is a spectacle match to be had against a giant of a competitor in Omos?

Regardless of whether McMahon influenced that particular match's presence on the card, there is enough going on elsewhere in the company to suggest any input he has is limited and that what we see Mondays and Friday nights is still the vision of chief content officer Triple H.

