NBA Insiders: Who Did Enough to Contend in Wild Western Conference?

1 of 8

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets (44-19) are within range of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference (Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics), and they are the clear regular-season standout in the West.

Still, the team was active at the deadline, primarily sending out Bones Hyland to the Los Angeles Clippers.

"They had some locker room issues with Bones. His style and personality, whatever it was, was clashing with [coach Mike] Malone," an Eastern Conference executive said.

Denver added another backup center in the deal, getting Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers, and then it signed Reggie Jackson—who had been traded by the Clippers to the Charlotte Hornets—off the buyout market.

"Reggie is a more polished version of Bones, and he's a good locker room guy," the executive said. "I'm not sure the Nuggets' changes will matter; the team was already really good."

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-23) added a shooter in Luke Kennard from the Clippers in a multiteam deal, giving up veteran defender Danny Green (coming off injury) to the Rockets.

"You can never have too many shooters," one NBA source said. "Especially when you have a guy like Ja [Morant]."

Memphis isn't as experienced in the postseason as the Nuggets, but it's been a credible threat all year.

Finally, the Sacramento Kings (36-25) didn't make any significant moves, preserving the on-court chemistry that will see the team back in the playoffs for the first time since 2006. Given the drought, the result once they're in is almost immaterial.

"I'm not sure how far the Kings will get in the playoffs, but credit to that front office for turning things around," the Eastern Conference executive said.